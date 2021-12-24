ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Yes, there is a Santa Claus. And no, COVID-19 won't stop him

By JAMES ANDERSON - Associated Press
Times Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. (AP) — Rest assured, kids of all ages:...

Reuters

Santa rides a fire truck to visit children in Peru with COVID

LIMA (Reuters) - Sometimes Santa doesn’t need a sled and reindeer. In Peru Santa hopped on a fire engine and was lifted up in the truck’s cherry picker to deliver Christmas cheer and presents to children infected with COVID-19 who are isolating with their families in a high-rise compound known as the Village.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theintelligencer.com

Commentary: Jase Graves — Never too old for Santa Claus

Children all over the United States are wringing their iPhone-calloused hands over the possibility that Santa Claus might not make it this year because he’s trapped in a delayed shipping container somewhere off the coast of California. The situation is a little different at my house. With three daughters...
SOCIETY
Alpena News

Santa!!!

Santa Claus visited Alpena on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, riding around town waving from the top of an Alpena City Fire truck decorated with multi-colored Christmas lights. In the photo, Juliana and Brielle. Avery watch and wave as Santa approaches on 3rd Avenue across from the high school. Remind...
ALPENA, MI
MarketWatch

‘Santa calls the shots. We just track him’: NORAD manning its screens and phones as Santa Claus circles the globe.

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. (AP) — Rest assured, kids of all ages: Santa’s coming this Christmas Eve, and a second holiday with COVID-19 won’t stop him. That’s the word from the joint U.S.-Canadian military operation that for 66 years has been tracking Jolly Old St. Nicholas on his global mission and has assured us all — first by land line and more recently by iPhone, Android, OnStar, Facebook, YouTube and more — that he’s on his way with a sleigh stuffed with toys and a welcome dose of joy.
FESTIVAL
Times Daily

Federal program offers cash to cover COVID-19 funeral costs

BOSTON (AP) — When Wanda Olson’s son-in-law died in March after contracting COVID-19, she and her daughter had to grapple with more than just their sudden grief. They had to come up with money for a cremation. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
U.S. POLITICS
FOX8 News

Where is Santa Claus now? NORAD has eyes on the big man!

(WGHP) — Every year, millions of children take to their screens to track down the man of the season. We’re talking about Santa Claus, of course! He stopped by to visit the FOX8 studios for a bit this morning, but after that, he had to hit the skies quick so he could deliver presents all around […]
GOOGLE
Times Daily

Another COVID Christmas brings anxiety, but also optimism

Christmas arrived around the world Saturday amid a surge in COVID-19 infections that kept many families apart, overwhelmed hospitals and curbed religious observances as the pandemic was poised to stretch into a third year. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Noozhawk

Jase Graves: Are You Too Old for Santa Claus?

Children all over the United States are currently wringing their iPhone-calloused hands over the possibility that Santa Claus might not make it this year because he’s trapped in a delayed shipping container somewhere off the coast of California. The situation is a little different at my house. With three...
RELATIONSHIPS
theridgefieldpress.com

Opinion: ‘Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus’

Editor’s note: This editorial, written by Francis P. Church, first appeared in the New York Sun in 1897. It has become one of the most famous editorials ever written. We take pleasure in answering thus prominently the communication below, expressing at the same time our great gratification that its faithful author is numbered among the friends of The Sun:
POLITICS
KOCO

Children can now send their Christmas letters to Santa Claus in Braille

Writing a letter to Santa Claus; it's a Christmas tradition that's so important to many kids, and one company in Pennsylvania is doing it in a different and very special way. Vision Corp., based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is partnering with Santa this holiday season to make sure sight-impaired children can make their gift requests.
KIDS
NBC News

'Is Santa Claus real?' Sweet ways to answer kids' questions

Editor’s note: This story includes a frank discussion about Santa Claus. While we at TODAY know that Santa is absolutely real, we would not want to end up on the Naughty List by divulging any sensitive information to younger audiences. So please take care before reading this story. Charity...
KIDS
Sierra Sun

Where’s Santa now? Use the NORAD Santa Tracker to find out

Here’s something to help kids struggling against the remaining hours to Christmas morning — The NORAD Santa tracker. The website — http://www.noradsanta.org — provides detailed information as to Santa Claus’ location as he travels the globe distributing gifts. Visit the website and you’ll see an image of Santa and his sleigh travel the world, distributing over a million gifts per minute.
CHRISTMAS
AFP

Covid clouds Christmas celebrations for second year

Pope Francis on Saturday called for dialogue to counter the isolation wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic, as billions around the world marked a second Christmas under the shadow of the coronavirus. In a time of pandemic, Pope Francis also asked God to "open hearts to ensure that necessary medical care -- and vaccines in particular -- are provided to those peoples who need them most".
PUBLIC HEALTH
10NEWS

Santa Claus visits NICU babies at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — The tiniest of patients at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital got to share in some Christmas cheer this holiday season. Dr. Jonathan Buechler, a neonatologist at the hospital, dressed up as Santa to pay a visit to babies in Ascension St. Vincent's neonatal intensive care unit this month. The hospital said the Santa visits give families something to look forward to as they spend the holidays in the hospital.
HEALTH
nbcpalmsprings.com

Santa Claus brings Christmas joy to east valley fieldworkers

Children writing letters to Santa, grown-ups busy shopping for the holidays, these are traditions we’ve come to expect every Christmas. However, another tradition is the hard work of the men and women out in the fields, knowing they might have to skip out on Christmas with their families. “It...
FESTIVAL

