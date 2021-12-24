Yes, there is a Santa Claus. And no, COVID-19 won't stop him

LIMA (Reuters) - Sometimes Santa doesn’t need a sled and reindeer. In Peru Santa hopped on a fire engine and was lifted up in the truck’s cherry picker to deliver Christmas cheer and presents to children infected with COVID-19 who are isolating with their families in a high-rise compound known as the Village.
Children all over the United States are wringing their iPhone-calloused hands over the possibility that Santa Claus might not make it this year because he’s trapped in a delayed shipping container somewhere off the coast of California. The situation is a little different at my house. With three daughters...
Santa Claus visited Alpena on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, riding around town waving from the top of an Alpena City Fire truck decorated with multi-colored Christmas lights. In the photo, Juliana and Brielle. Avery watch and wave as Santa approaches on 3rd Avenue across from the high school. Remind...
PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. (AP) — Rest assured, kids of all ages: Santa’s coming this Christmas Eve, and a second holiday with COVID-19 won’t stop him. That’s the word from the joint U.S.-Canadian military operation that for 66 years has been tracking Jolly Old St. Nicholas on his global mission and has assured us all — first by land line and more recently by iPhone, Android, OnStar, Facebook, YouTube and more — that he’s on his way with a sleigh stuffed with toys and a welcome dose of joy.
BOSTON (AP) — When Wanda Olson’s son-in-law died in March after contracting COVID-19, she and her daughter had to grapple with more than just their sudden grief. They had to come up with money for a cremation. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
(WGHP) — Every year, millions of children take to their screens to track down the man of the season. We’re talking about Santa Claus, of course! He stopped by to visit the FOX8 studios for a bit this morning, but after that, he had to hit the skies quick so he could deliver presents all around […]
Christmas arrived around the world Saturday amid a surge in COVID-19 infections that kept many families apart, overwhelmed hospitals and curbed religious observances as the pandemic was poised to stretch into a third year. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
Children all over the United States are currently wringing their iPhone-calloused hands over the possibility that Santa Claus might not make it this year because he’s trapped in a delayed shipping container somewhere off the coast of California. The situation is a little different at my house. With three...
Editor’s note: This editorial, written by Francis P. Church, first appeared in the New York Sun in 1897. It has become one of the most famous editorials ever written. We take pleasure in answering thus prominently the communication below, expressing at the same time our great gratification that its faithful author is numbered among the friends of The Sun:
Writing a letter to Santa Claus; it's a Christmas tradition that's so important to many kids, and one company in Pennsylvania is doing it in a different and very special way. Vision Corp., based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is partnering with Santa this holiday season to make sure sight-impaired children can make their gift requests.
Editor’s note: This story includes a frank discussion about Santa Claus. While we at TODAY know that Santa is absolutely real, we would not want to end up on the Naughty List by divulging any sensitive information to younger audiences. So please take care before reading this story. Charity...
Here’s something to help kids struggling against the remaining hours to Christmas morning — The NORAD Santa tracker. The website — http://www.noradsanta.org — provides detailed information as to Santa Claus’ location as he travels the globe distributing gifts. Visit the website and you’ll see an image of Santa and his sleigh travel the world, distributing over a million gifts per minute.
As lies often do, this whole Santa thing started small — so small I’m not even sure how it began. On my daughter’s first Christmas, she was just a month shy of one year. We had a tree — the same small, fake tree we’d bought in 2014, at the start of our first winter in the United States — but there was no talk of Santa.
Pope Francis on Saturday called for dialogue to counter the isolation wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic, as billions around the world marked a second Christmas under the shadow of the coronavirus. In a time of pandemic, Pope Francis also asked God to "open hearts to ensure that necessary medical care -- and vaccines in particular -- are provided to those peoples who need them most".
INDIANAPOLIS — The tiniest of patients at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital got to share in some Christmas cheer this holiday season. Dr. Jonathan Buechler, a neonatologist at the hospital, dressed up as Santa to pay a visit to babies in Ascension St. Vincent's neonatal intensive care unit this month. The hospital said the Santa visits give families something to look forward to as they spend the holidays in the hospital.
Children writing letters to Santa, grown-ups busy shopping for the holidays, these are traditions we’ve come to expect every Christmas. However, another tradition is the hard work of the men and women out in the fields, knowing they might have to skip out on Christmas with their families. “It...
Comments / 0