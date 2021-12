Kemba Walker of the New York Knicks might be one of the hottest players in all of basketball and that didn’t change on Christmas. The Knicks veteran is coming off a 40-point game and now just posted a triple-double against the Atlanta Hawks. This is the tenth triple-double on Christmas in NBA history. New York is currently winning this one big in the fourth quarter with only three minutes remaining.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO