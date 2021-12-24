ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wizards' Corey Kispert: Splashes four threes in win

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Kispert logged 20 points (6-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and three assists over 32 minutes during Thursday's 124-117...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Washington's Corey Kispert starting for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on Thursday

Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert is starting in Thursday's lineup against the New York Knicks. Kispert will make his first career start this season after Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was placed in health protocols. In a matchup against a Knicks' team ranked 23rd in defensive rating, Kispert's FanDuel salary stands at $3,600.
NBA
NBA

Recap: Dinwiddie, Kispert lead shorthanded Wizards to win over Knicks

Playing without a pair of key starters, the Wizards earned their second-consecutive win on Thursday night, defeating the Knicks 124-117 at Madison Square Garden. Washington was without Bradley Beal and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, each sidelined due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Corey Kispert, making the first start of his career in place of Beal, scored a career-high 20 points on 6-7 (.857) from the field and 4-5 (.800) from 3-point range.
NBA
NBC Sports

Kispert has career night in first NBA start

Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. had to replace two of his regular starters on Thursday night with both Bradley Beal and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the league's health and safety protocols. After taking those decisions down to the wire, and opting not to tell the media during his pregame press conference to keep things close to the vest, he chose Aaron Holiday and Corey Kispert.
NBA
Person
Corey Kispert
Person
Bradley Beal
Sports
