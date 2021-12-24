ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

76ers' Tobias Harris: Scores 16, Sixers fall to Hawks

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Harris racked up 16 points (5-14 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and two...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
libertyballers.com

Sixers show complete lack of urgency in loss to shorthanded Hawks

As we inch closer to Christmas day, the recent slate of NBA games has felt more like a war of attrition than any type of gift. Unfortunately for the Sixers, they lost yet another game to a woefully shorthanded team Thursday, falling to the Hawks 98-96 at the Wells Fargo Center. They’re now back at .500 at 16-16.
NBA
phillyvoice.com

Instant observations: Sixers earn another embarrassing loss vs. Hawks

The Sixers got another opportunity to play a team ravaged by COVID, and they vomited all over themselves in a 98-96 home loss. • Tyrese Maxey was back in the lineup on Thursday night, though Doc Rivers brought him off of the bench in his first game back, a decision we'll hope to get an explanation for after the game. Regardless, Maxey was the only positive for the Sixers for a lot of a miserable night, carrying the offense and at least showing he cared on defense, which was more than you could say about some of his teammates.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobias Harris
All 76ers

76ers vs. Hawks: Player Observations After Sixers Fall Short to Atlanta

Coming off of a rough week, the Philadelphia 76ers avoided a four-game losing streak on Monday when they faced the Boston Celtics on the road for the second time this year. Although the victory didn't come easy, Sixers center Joel Embiid led his team to victory and helped his guys get back on the right track.
NBA
ESPN

Harris, 76ers to visit Beal, Wizards

Philadelphia 76ers (16-16, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (17-15, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Tobias Harris and the Philadelphia 76ers visit Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards in Eastern Conference play Sunday. The Wizards are 11-9 in conference games. Washington ranks eighth in the league...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Sixers#Atlanta#Fg
fadeawayworld.net

Ray Allen Doesn't Think Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant Would Shoot Many Three-Pointers If They Played In The Modern NBA: "I Just Don't Think Their Games Were Designed To Sit Out There And Wait Behind The Three-Point Line."

Many fans wonder how Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan would fare in the modern NBA. Jordan and Kobe played in very different eras, where athleticism and physicality were in greater emphasis. Whereas the modern NBA is more about skill and finesse, especially when it comes to shooting. The current NBA...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Jalen Rose Issues Warning To Celtics About Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics are stuck in neutral, consistently hovering around .500 for most of the 2021-22 NBA season and unable to reach a new gear to begin climbing the Eastern Conference standings. The mediocrity dates back to last season, in fact, making it all the more troublesome that the C’s...
NBA
Lakers Daily

Bill Simmons provides compelling argument on why Anthony Davis is declining on Lakers

Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently offered his thoughts on the state of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. Simmons believes Davis is declining, and he explained why. “What’s weird is Davis’ career has gone in the wrong direction,” Simmons said. “… If your free-throw attempts are going down, your rebounds are going down, your field-goal percentage is going down, your points are going down, and you’re in your late 20s, that doesn’t make sense. You should be peaking in your late 20s. … I just think he has too much weight. I think he should have like a [Kevin] Garnett/[Tim] Duncan kind of a body versus it seems like he’s trying to become a center, and I don’t know if he can carry the weight.”
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Bucks-Sixers Trade Lands Ben Simmons In Milwaukee

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to deal with drama surrounding Ben Simmons and there does not appear to be an end in sight. Daryl Morey and the Sixers’ front-office have not changed their minds on the fact that they want an All-Star-level player for Simmons in a trade, but no team in the NBA has been willing to pay their price to this point.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy