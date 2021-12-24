Dua Lipa And Anwar Hadid Split After 2 Years Of Dating

Dua Lipa’s younger sister, Rina Lipa, is becoming a major force as a rising model and actress. Here’s what you need to know about Rina. Dua Lipa, 26, may not be the only superstar in her family for long. The Grammy-winning singer has a sister, Rina Lipa, 20, who is slowly but surely forming her own path to major fame and success. Rina is a model that has been working with some of the biggest fashion brands. She also has a blossoming acting career. Through this all, Rina’s social media following is growing at a very fast rate — although it’ll take some time before she catches up to her big sister. Below, everything you need to know about Rina Lipa.

