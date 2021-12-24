ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Japan's long-term bond yields track U.S. Treasury higher

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

TOKYO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Yields on long-ended Japanese government bonds tracked U.S. Treasury yields higher on Friday, while Japan's benchmark 10-year bond yields were flat after moderately successful Bank of Japan's bond-buying operation.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.470% and the 30-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.680

The 40-year JGB yield rose one basis point to 0.730%.

The benchmark 10-year yield gained overnight as stock markets rallied on optimism about the public health impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.060%.

The two-year JGBs were not traded and the yield remained at minus 0.100%, while the five-year yield was flat at minus 0.090%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.04 point to 151.83, with a trading volume of 6,994 lots.

Reporting by Tokyo markes team

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Japan to pay companies to keep sensitive patents secret- Nikkei

TOKYO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Japan will compensate companies to keep secret patents with potential military applications under proposed legislation, the Nikkei reported on Sunday, without citing sources. The patents under review in the proposed economic security legislation will include technology that can help develop nuclear weapons, such as uranium...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China c.bank says to promote healthy development of property market

SHANGHAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China's central bank has vowed to promote healthy development of the country's real estate market, saying it will safeguard the legal rights of home buyers and better satisfy their reasonable living needs. The statement from the People's Bank of China (PBOC), made following its fourth-quarter...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Most Gulf bourses in red as COVID-19 cases rise

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Sunday, with the Saudi index shedding the most as rising coronavirus cases across the region weighed on investor sentiment. COVID-19 infections have started rising again after months of low or falling figures, data from health ministries has...
WORLD
Reuters

Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ** indicates closing price. All prices as of 18:17 GMT. EQUITIES. GLOBAL - Stock markets in Europe and Asia cemented gains in light holiday trade on Friday, while the safe-haven dollar eased on signs the Omicron variant would not significantly derail global economic growth. For a...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Government Bonds#U S Treasury#Japanese#Bank Of Japan#Jgb#Omicron
Reuters

Japan's Nov retail sales rise for second month

TOKYO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Japan's retail sales rose faster than expected in November, thanks to decreasing COVID-19 cases, which have encouraged shoppers to ramp up spending on goods and services. To boost support the economy, the government on Friday approved a record $940 billion budget for fiscal 2022, a...
RETAIL
Financial World

American Dollar dwindles, posts worst weekly plunge in four months

On Friday, in a holiday-thinned trading session, the US Dollar Index (DXY) measured against a basket of six major currencies on an average, had reported its worst weekly plunge in more than four months, as a restoration in appetite for riskier assets had led to a decline in US Dollar against most major and emerging market currencies.
MARKETS
Reuters

U.S. stocks end at record high, oil prices rise as Omicron fears abate

NEW YORK, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 notched a record-high close on Thursday, with oil prices also rising, as investors and traders were optimistic about positive economic data and discounted the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the economy, even as COVID-19 case counts soar. Stocks rose...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
investing.com

Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 unchanged

Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as in the sectors led shares . At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 unchanged 0.00%. The best performers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Dainippon Screen Mfg. Co., Ltd. (T:7735), which rose 2.82% or 340.0 points to trade at 12400.0 at the close. Meanwhile, NTN Corp. (T:6472) added 2.60% or 6.0 points to end at 237.0 and Hitachi Zosen Corp. (T:7004) was up 2.55% or 20.0 points to 804.0 in late trade.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks end mixed across global markets in quiet holiday trading Friday

Global stocks were mixed in quiet trading on Friday, with many markets around the world closed or ending early in observance of Christmas. Stocks slipped in Paris and Tokyo, inched higher in Seoul and Hong Kong and were nearly unchanged in London. Financial markets took the day off in the United States, Germany and many other countries as another powerful year for stocks nears its end.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; US Consumer Spending Rises 0.6% In November

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.54% to 35,947.48 while the NASDAQ rose 0.28% to 15,565.87. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.50% to 4,720.21. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 52,510,970 cases with around 833,020 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,765,970 cases and 478,750 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,222,920 COVID-19 cases with 618,120 deaths. In total, there were at least 277,617,680 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,396,270 deaths.
STOCKS
Reuters

Fading Omicron concerns set up shares for weekly gain, dent dollar

MILAN/HONG KONG, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Stock markets in Europe and Asia cemented gains in light holiday trade on Friday, while the safe-haven dollar eased on signs the Omicron variant would not significantly derail global economic growth. The greenback was set for its worst week in four months while other...
STOCKS
Reuters

Indian shares end lower as Omicron cases surge

BENGALURU, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares snapped a three-day rally on Friday as surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant globally weighed on investor sentiment despite signs that it was less likely to lead to hospitalisation. The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) closed 0.4% lower at 17,003.75 and the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

Are US stocks and bonds trading on Christmas Eve?

U.S. stocks finished the holiday-shortened week with gains. The equity and bond markets will be closed Friday, Christmas Eve. There will also be no futures trading Friday. Trading resumes Sunday at 6 p.m. ET. Asian stock markets were mixed Friday after Wall Street hit a new high as fears of...
STOCKS
CNBC

Japan consumer prices rise at fastest pace in nearly 2 years on fuel costs

Japan's November consumer inflation marked the biggest year-on-year rise in nearly two years on surging fuel costs, a sign that the fallout from global commodity price gains is broadening. Japan's core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food but includes oil costs, rose 0.5% in November from a...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Inflation hits highest level in 39 years as consumer prices surge

Annual inflation is running at the hottest pace in nearly four decades as widespread supply disruptions, extraordinarily high consumer demand and worker shortages fuel rapidly rising price increases. Prices soared by 5.7% in the year through November, according to the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index data released Thursday morning. That...
BUSINESS
CNN

A key inflation measure just hit a nearly four-decade high

New York (CNN Business) — Prices remain high in America, and inflation shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon. A key measure of US inflation rose 5.7% in the 12 months ended in November, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said Thursday. It was the fastest increase in the consumer spending price index since July 1982.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

256K+
Followers
259K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy