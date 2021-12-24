Japan's long-term bond yields track U.S. Treasury higher

TOKYO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Yields on long-ended Japanese government bonds tracked U.S. Treasury yields higher on Friday, while Japan's benchmark 10-year bond yields were flat after moderately successful Bank of Japan's bond-buying operation.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.470% and the 30-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.680

The 40-year JGB yield rose one basis point to 0.730%.

The benchmark 10-year yield gained overnight as stock markets rallied on optimism about the public health impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.060%.

The two-year JGBs were not traded and the yield remained at minus 0.100%, while the five-year yield was flat at minus 0.090%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.04 point to 151.83, with a trading volume of 6,994 lots.

