High school boys hockey: Bluebirds survive trip to Beloit

BELOIT

The Janesville Bluebirds got back on the winning track Thursday night.

After losing its first Big Eight Conference game of the season Tuesday, the city’s high school boys co-operative hockey team held on for a 2-1 win over Beloit Memorial.

Janesville (6-2, 5-1) got first-period goals from Skyler Swearingen and Drew King, along with another strong performance in net from Jaicy Campbell.

Beloit (0-9, 0-6) got 57 saves from Jameson Flanagan.

“We got him to move a little bit in the third period, but he was up to the challenge,” Bluebirds coach John Mauermann said of Flanagan. “The longer in the game it went, the more confident he got.

“But we didn’t do a very good job of getting a body in front of the net, either.

“It’s funny how we could do no wrong the first part of the season, but now things are getting much tougher for us.”

Beloit coach James Hoey said the Bluebirds’ scores came because of correctable miscues.

“Both came on minor defensive breakdowns where we left our back door open,” Hoey said. “We preached protecting against that and after we gave up the goals they did a much better job.

“It was a great game, probably the best three periods we’ve played all season,” Hoey said. “It was fun to watch, it was fun to coach in and I’m sure it was fun for them to play in.”

Campbell finished with 27 saves, including two big ones in the third period.

“Jaicy had an excellent third period for us,” Mauermann said. “Beloit had a couple of great opportunities on misdirections and Jaicy was there to stop them.

“Fortunately for us, tonight our third line really stepped up. Our first line struggled and when they did get their opportunities late, Flanagan denied them.”

“We were really concerned about their top line,” Hoey said. “They’ve scored a lot of points and I think we did a good job shutting them down.”

The game was physical and hard-fought, but clean. Both teams took just two penalties. That was a significant improvement for the Purple Knights, who have done an efficient job killing them off this season, but at the expense of their offense.

Mauermann was honored between the first and second periods for his distinguished coaching career spent between Beloit Memorial and Janesville. He led Beloit to the WIAA state championship in 1999.

Janesville plays Fox Cities on Tuesday on the first day of the Joe Raymond three-day tournament at Naga-Waukee Ice Arena in Delafield.

JANESVILLE 2, BELOIT 1

Janesville 2 0 0 — 2

Beloit Memorial 0 0 1 — 1

First Period

J—Skyler Swearingen (Naveo Neal) 8:39. J—Drew King (Ben Schaffner) 12:00

Third Period

B—Tyler Katalin 5:04

Saves—Jaicy Campbell (J) 27, Jameson Flanagan (B) 57