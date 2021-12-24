ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knights Beat Gators 29-17, Win Gasparilla Bowl, State Championship

By Brian Smith
 2 days ago

UCF punishes Florida in the second half of the Gasparilla Bowl to come out victorious.

The Knights did it. They physically hammered a Florida team that was supposed to be bigger and badder. With 288 yards rushing, UCF produces its second highest rushing total of the season, with only the Bethune-Cookman game providing more yards on the ground at 290.

Hats off to the UCF offensive line, which just kept pounding on the UF front seven. As the game moved forward, those body blows took their toll on the Gators. There was a battering ram coming right behind the offensive line for the Knights to add more punishment, too. Much like the big fourth down conversion at the end of the game, seen here:

With talented running back Isaiah Bowser in the backfield, he was the bell cow running back of the evening. Bowser toted the football 35 times for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Inside zone and a lead isolation play were the two primary runs for the evening. Bowser kept grinding and hammering away behind his big offensive line. He was not alone in his rushing success.

Johnny Richardson carried three times for 40 yards, and receiver Ryan O’Keefe carried four times for a whopping 110 yards. Indeed, UCF overpowered and even out maneuvered Florida’s defense.

O’Keefe was the game’s MVP with a total of 195 yards combined receiving and rushing, including a 54 yard receiving touchdown, as well as a 74 yard reverse.

The bomb for 54 yards from quarterback Mikey Keene was perfectly thrown and O’Keefe danced into the end zone. That play took place at the 1:08 mark of the third quarter, and it was the momentum-swinging play that UCF needed. The defense also got in on the act of hammering on the Gators. Watch the hit on quarterback Emory Jones by Big Kat Bryant and Tre’mon Morris-Brash.

The UCF defense held Florida to just seven second half points, and plays like the one above are a big reason why.

The Knights finish the 2021 season at 9-4, while Florida drops to 6-7.

