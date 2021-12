One of the top quarterbacks for the 2023 recruiting class trimmed his list of final schools to 10 on Christmas Day, which includes the Arizona Wildcats. Jaden Rashada, a 6-foot-4-inch, 179-pound quarterback, revealed his finalists of UA, Arizona State, UCLA, Oregon State, Arkansas, Auburn, Washington, Oregon, Oklahoma and Penn State. The Pittsburg, California product is currently rated by 247Sports.com as the fifth-best quarterback for the '23 recruiting cycle.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO