Economy

Financial Times

Financial Times
 2 days ago

Clubhouse’s explosive growth has slowed. Its CEO does not...

www.ft.com

pymnts

KeyBank on How Real-Time Payments Is Changing the Financial Landscape

The pandemic caused many consumers and businesses to rethink how they conduct business and make payments. One industry that has experienced a rapid evolution in technology and services throughout the pandemic is the banking and financial services sector, which has had to completely rethink how it helps customers manage their transactions and assess what technologies can make it easier.
TECHNOLOGY
Capital Journal

Financial Focus: What are your financial resolutions for 2022?

As you know, 2021 was full of challenges. We were still feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic when supply chains shut down and inflation heated up. So, if you’re like many people, you might not be sorry to see the year come to a close. But now it’s time to look ahead to a brighter 2022.
BUSINESS
Financial Times

Who made up the metaverse?

US financial conditions are near the most accommodative on record even with a more hawkish Fed. US financial conditions are near the most accommodative on record even as the Federal Reserve has begun stepping up its exit from coronavirus crisis-era stimulus measures, and soaring US stock markets are masking a strong tide that is pulling down the share prices of hundreds of companies, and the FT’s European technology correspondent, Madhumita Murgia, discusses science fiction’s influence on technology and social attitudes towards technology, particularly artificial intelligence.
ECONOMY
Financial Times

Only a third of UK-based active equity funds outperform passives

Visit our ETF Hub for investor news and education, market updates and analysis and easy-to-use tools to help you select the right ETFs. Only a third of active equity funds in the UK outperformed a passive alternative this year, according to research by investment platform AJ Bell. The UK platform’s...
MARKETS
Financial Times

US Treasury market needs to enter modern age

The writer is chief legal officer of Citadel Securities and a former chair of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Since its establishment in 1790, the US Treasuries market has fuelled America’s emergence as an economic superpower. Given its size and centrality to the global financial system, one would...
ECONOMY
Financial Times

Crypto in the classroom, and why we need better financial education

Top FT journalists share their views on financial literacy on both sides of the Atlantic. When Lucy Kellaway left the Financial Times and retrained as an economics teacher, she could not have predicted how the cryptocurrency craze would sweep through British classrooms. But is there anything on the school curriculum to teach teens about the risks of unregulated investments, or even basic financial literacy? Lucy thinks not.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: $1,400 Payments Only For Social Security Beneficiaries?

The surging COVID-19 infections across the US caused by the Omicron variety of the virus have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check. Therefore, the Senior Citizens League is pressing Congress to introduce an additional $1,400 stimulus check to the senior citizens’ reports marca.com. The rampant...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Fintech Focus For December 27, 2021

Hi, this is Renato! A lot of Web 3 talk yet many have no idea what it means. Here is a nutshell. According to CoinDesk, “people can become participants and shareholders, not just customers or products.”. What’s an application of Web 3? “Gamers grumble endlessly about the bugs that...
MARKETS
The Independent

Germany hits goal in push for 30 million new vaccine shots

Germany has reached its goal of 30 million additional immunizations against COVID-19 by year's end, a push aimed at re-energizing a lagging vaccination campaign and countering a resurgence in COVID-19 infections. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said the 30-million mark was passed on Sunday, the dpa news agency reported. “We have reached an important milestone,” Lauterbach was quoted as saying. “We can be proud of that.” Of the added shots, 25 million were boosters and 5 million were first- or second-time vaccinations. The goal was set Nov. 18 — even before new Chancellor Olaf Scholz was sworn on Dec. 8...
PHARMACEUTICALS

