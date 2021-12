GREENSBORO, N.C. — As people gather for the holidays this week, health officials are urging people to get vaccinated and limit the size of gatherings. "I can’t emphasize enough that we limit our gatherings to people who have been vaccinated, in particular people who’ve had a booster shot," said Dr. Jeffrey Hatcher, the Chief Medical Officer for Cone Health. "There is lots of good evidence that (...) people who have had a booster vaccine do much better (with the omicron variant) than those who have only had two vaccines."

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO