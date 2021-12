The twitch yearly recap for the year 2021 is out and Ludwig is not on the list. The popular streamer has been excluded from this year’s twitch recap even though he was one of the top streamers for a month this year. He was noted as saying that he streamed on twitch for 11 months and he seemed disappointed that his name was not included in the yearly recap. Why did twitch take this decision to exclude one of their top streamers?

