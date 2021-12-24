ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘I did sleep with students’: James Franco breaks silence on sexual misconduct allegations

By Dean Richards
CW33
CW33
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(WGN) – Actor James Franco is breaking his silence about the sexual misconduct allegations made about him. Last summer, Franco, 43, settled a lawsuit filed by two women who were his former acting students, claiming that he abused his power by exploiting them under the guise...

cw33.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Franco
Person
Dave Franco
Radar Online.com

Johnny Depp To Grill James Franco Over Alleged Amber Heard Affair

James Franco has been served with legal documents by Johnny Depp — who wants to grill the Pineapple Express actor about whether he slept with his former wife Amber Heard when she was still married. Article continues below advertisement. Page Six broke the story, Depp's lawyers had been trying...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Primetimer

Chris Noth's ex-girlfriend Beverly Johnson alleged he beat her and threatened to "kill" her

A 1995 restraining order filed that the former model Johnson filed and obtained by Page Six requested that Noth stay 500 yards away from her, her daughter and their dog. “Chris Noth punched me in the chest and ribs, injuring my ribs, making it difficult to breathe, punching and bruising my face and body in which I had to have medical attention,” Johnson alleged in the documents. “On July 27, 1995, he made repeated threats on my life making up to 25 calls per day threatening to kill me (and) destroy my face. Threatened to kill dog.” The judge approved the temporary restraining order and on Oct. 3, 1995, the order was modified into a mutual restraining order. "Neither party shall make any derogatory statements about the other of any nature or description to another person or entity not encourage or participate in any party making any such derogatory comments about the other to any third person or entity,” the judge wrote in the order. Reps for Noth and Johnson did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. ALSO: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis' comments about Chris Noth were pretty lukewarm.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wgn
mmanews.com

MMA Fighter Gets Life Sentence For Attacking Partner & Teenage Girls

33-year-old MMA fighter Liam Hall has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of eight years before being eligible for parole after assaulting his partner and her two teenage girls. It all began in September when Hall entered a drunken and drugged rage over losing his wallet. He...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CW33

CW33

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
816K+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

 https://www.cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy