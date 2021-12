Idaho is a very unique and often misunderstood state. There are even some people who don't believe Idaho exists. That's why Idaho would be the perfect place for Santa to live. We have the same mythological allure and power of mystery as the North Pole, only better. Plus, if Santa lived here we could help him upgrade his business model and offer a perspective the elves don't have in the North Pole.

IDAHO STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO