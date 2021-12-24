ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

A complete guide to what is — and isn't — open this Christmas Eve (and Day)

By Jonathan Franklin
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nqnew_0dV5sBTA00
People walking at a shopping mall in Santa Anita, Cali. Majority of retailers and businesses across the country will close their doors early on Friday ahead of the Christmas holiday this year. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Still have a few (or a majority of) things to get on your holiday shopping list? Or, are you trying to plan when you can make that last grocery store run to grab something just in case?

Catering to the procrastinators, the majority of grocery stores and retail chains will remain open on Christmas Eve, but will close early or have abbreviated hours — and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Walmart stores will close their doors at 6 p.m. local time and Target will close at 8 p.m. local time. Drugstore chains such as CVS and Walgreens will be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Many restaurants will also close their doors early on Friday, as more are expected to be closed on Christmas.

This year, more stores struck deals with delivery companies such as Uber, DoorDash and Postmates to get your holiday gifts to you within hours; providing services like same-day delivery and in-store pickup.

But if you're still in need of that last-minute holiday item or ran out of something to make your holiday dinner, no need to fret.

Here's a list of stores that will be open this Christmas Eve with modified hours, according to the website, Store Holiday Hours.

Grocery stores

(Note: Some store hours may vary. Check online or call your specific location to determine their hours)

  • Acme Market
  • Albertsons
  • Aldi
  • BJ's Wholesale Club
  • Costco
  • Food Lion
  • Fresh Market
  • Fresh Thyme
  • Giant Food
  • Giant Eagle
  • Harris Teeter
  • H-E-B
  • Ingles
  • Kroger
  • Lidl
  • Lowes Foods
  • Meijer
  • Natural Grocers
  • Publix
  • Ralphs
  • Safeway
  • Sam's Club
  • Save A Lot
  • ShopRite
  • Smart & Final
  • Sprouts Farmer Market
  • Target
  • Tom Thumb
  • Trader Joe's
  • Walmart
  • Weis Markets
  • Wegmans
  • Whole Foods Market
  • Winn-Dixie

Retailers and other businesses, depending on the state, may have special rules and precautions in place due to COVID-19.

Retail chains and stores

And if you happened to run out of wrapping paper or need to pick up a last-minute item to slip in a Christmas stocking, you may be in luck. Most retail chains and stores are opening their doors early Friday.

But heads up — like the grocery stores, most retail chains are also running on modified hours and are closing up early Friday and will remain closed through Christmas Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zx9Gy_0dV5sBTA00
A shopper shops at a retail store in Glenview, Ill., Dec. 16. The National Retail Federation, the nation's largest retail trade group, said this month that the holiday shopping season appears to be on pace to exceed its sales growth forecast of between 8.5% and 10.5% despite additional challenges this year, from a new variant of the coronavirus, to soaring inflation. Nam Y. Huh/AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08wBJZ_0dV5sBTA00

Here's a list of retail chains and stores that will be open on Christmas Eve:

(Note: Certain store and curbside delivery hours may vary. Check with your specific store location for their hours)

  • Academy Sports + Outdoors
  • Ace Hardware
  • Apple
  • Banana Republic
  • Barnes & Noble
  • Bass Pro Shops
  • Bath & Body Works
  • Bealls Outlet
  • Bed Bath & Beyond
  • Belk
  • Best Buy
  • Big Lots
  • Burkes Outlet
  • buybuy Baby
  • Cabela's
  • CVS
  • Dick's Sporting Goods
  • Dillard's
  • Dollar General
  • Dollar Tree
  • DSW
  • Family Dollar
  • Five Below
  • Fleet Farm
  • Foot Locker
  • GameStop
  • Gap
  • Hobby Lobby
  • Home Depot
  • HomeGoods
  • Ikea
  • JCPenney
  • Joann
  • Kirkland's
  • Kohl's
  • Lowe's
  • Macy's
  • Marshalls
  • Michaels
  • Nordstrom
  • Nordstrom Rack
  • Office Depot
  • Office Max
  • Old Navy
  • Petco
  • Pets Smart
  • Rite-Aid
  • Ross
  • Sam's Club
  • Staples
  • Target
  • T.J. Maxx
  • Ulta
  • Walgreens
  • Walmart
  • World Market

Restaurants and fast food

If you're wanting to grab a bite to eat on Christmas Eve to treat yourself after all that last-minute shopping, many restaurants and fast-food chains will keep their doors and drive-thru windows open Friday ...only for so long.

Some locations, depending on the franchise, will be open on Christmas Day. Of course, be sure to contact your specific location for their hours.

  • Applebee's
  • Boston Market
  • Buffalo Wild Wings
  • Cheddar's
  • Cracker Barrel
  • Denny's
  • Domino's Pizza
  • Dunkin
  • IHOP
  • Macaroni Grill
  • Ruth's Chris Steak House
  • Sonic
  • Waffle House
  • Starbucks

Comments / 1

Related
myrecipes.com

These Chain Restaurants Are Open on Christmas Day 2021

Have you ever watched a Christmas movie or series episode and wondered if the restaurants the characters are eating at are actually open on Christmas Day? You know, what if there's a Santa Clause-level turkey disaster and you have to head to Denny's? Or maybe you seriously just don't want to cook this Christmas (we understand that feeling too). While some of your favorite chain restaurants may be closed this Christmas, there are still plenty of options if you want to leave the cooking to somebody else.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Is Golden Corral Open On Christmas Day?

Picture this: The marathon of merriment that is the modern Christmas season is winding down. You've sung, sparkled, baked, bought, wrapped, and unwrapped, and everyone is hugging and expressing gratitude and joy, basking in the warm glow of this cherished holiday. You and your awesome family are savoring every minute of this festive experience. And now it's time to feed them, and you are just about fed up. You've done all the requisite prepping and baking and presenting, and the thought of one more meal extravaganza is not bringing visions of sugarplums to your holiday head.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Stocking#Christmas Eve#Holiday Gifts#Restaurants#Target#Store Holiday Hours#Acme Market Albertsons#Ingles Kroger Lidl#Lowes Foods#Publix#Ralphs
Thrillist

These Stores, Supermarkets & Restaurants Are Open on Christmas Eve

Is it just me or did Christmas come kind of quick this year? It feels like it was Thanksgiving just last week. Whether you realize you have some last-minute food shopping to do ahead of the holiday dinner you're hosting or that you're still in need of a few gifts, here are all the supermarkets, retail, and fast food locations that will be open on Friday, December 24 this year.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

Christmas Day 2021: What's Open and Closed on December 25

The holidays are here, but that doesn't mean that life is coming to a standstill. As Santa gets hard to work delivering presents across the globe, not even the federal holiday will keep some stores and restaurants from remaining open on Christmas Day 2021, with a few locations opening to keep the lights on for those who may need to pick up a last-minute present or a forgotten ingredient for those Christmas Day feasts on Saturday, Dec. 25.
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Walmart
FanSided

Is Cracker Barrel open on Christmas Day 2021?

Is there anything better than a homestyle meal being cooked for you (either at home or at a restaurant)? How about having that meal on a holiday? Then we need some Cracker Barrel in our lives, because they definitely know what they are doing when it comes to those homestyle breakfasts and dinners.
RESTAURANTS
NJ.com

What time does Walmart close today on Christmas Eve 2021?

Christmas Eve 2021 is Friday, Dec. 24. Walmart is a favorite among shoppers when it comes to snagging deals or shopping for food at discount prices, but will you be able to shop for bargains on Christmas Eve (12/24/2021)?. What time does Walmart close on Christmas Eve 2021?. Walmart closes...
RETAIL
Syracuse.com

Christmas 2021: What’s open, closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day? Banks, mail, stores, restaurants, more

Christmas Day, December 25, has been a federal holiday in the U.S. since 1870. Christians celebrate Christmas as the anniversary of the birth of Jesus Christ, and modern celebrations include exchanging gifts, decorating Christmas trees, singing holiday songs, and Santa Claus delivering presents around the world. Christmas 2021 falls on Saturday, Dec. 25.
SYRACUSE, NY
goodhousekeeping.com

Is Publix Open on Christmas Day? Get All the Details About the Store’s 2021 Hours

It’s hard to believe that the season of everything-merry-and-bright is almost upon us. As it inches closer, you may be wondering: what stores will be open on Christmas Day this year. If you forget a key spice for your Christmas turkey brine or any in-a-pinch gingerbread cookie decorations for your family gathering, it’s important to know what grocery stores you can run to for any last-minute ingredients. Especially when it comes to the Christmas season, it’s always best to be over-prepared.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Fortune

Here’s how late retailers will be open on Christmas Eve 2021

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Last-minute shoppers have always lived on the knife’s edge, but if you’ve been holding off this year, you’re a special breed of thrill seeker. With supply-chain issues, a microprocessor chip shortage, and a dearth of retail employees, finding the perfect gift might be a bigger challenge than usual.
RETAIL
Fortune

These stores are open—and closed—on Christmas Day 2021

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Maybe you just realized that amid the holiday insanity you forgot to get a present for Aunt Enid. Perhaps you somehow don’t have a key ingredient for Christmas dinner. Or maybe you just want to get away from the family for a bit. Whatever the reason, you’re in a bind.
RETAIL
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy