ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Astronomers discover largest group of starless planets ever discovered – IT Pro – News

By Leofric Averille
Taylor Daily Press
 3 days ago

A group of astronomers from the European Southern Observatory has discovered a new group of at least seventy starless planets using data provided by ground-based and space-based telescopes. It is the largest group of starless planets ever discovered. The starless planets are said to have a mass similar to...

www.taylordailypress.net

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Our galaxy’s supermassive black hole has sprung a leak

The supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy may not be sleeping, after all. Previously, scientists believed that the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way was a sleeping giant. It would periodically awaken to devour any star of gas clouds that fell into it. It would then release radiation and particles into space in a long plume or jet of energy.
ASTRONOMY
allthatsinteresting.com

11 Of Ancient Earth’s Most Unbelievable Prehistoric Animals

Maybe Bigfoot doesn’t exist — or maybe he does. But in any case, a similarly gigantic beast did once walk the earth. Gigantopithecus blacki, a prehistoric giant ape, could give Bigfoot a run for his money. Like Bigfoot, however, G.blacki is elusive. Scientists have few fossils of them, and the...
WILDLIFE
d1softballnews.com

The mystery of the cube found on the moon

On its 36th day of lunar exploration, the Chinese rover Yutu 2 spotted something strange, what some have called a “mystery hut”. From the image that has been transmitted to Earth it looks like a perfectly cubic projection in a barren, flat landscape. Unfortunately Yutu 2 will not be able...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

A terrifying new planet with oceans of lava was just discovered

A new planet discovered by scientists has oceans of lava covering its surface. The hellish planet is called GJ 367b, and it’s roughly 30 light-years away from the Earth. The new planet is smaller than Earth — around three-quarters the size to be exact. That makes it larger than Mercury, but somewhat smaller than Mars. It’s also believed to be as dense as pure iron. What makes this exoplanet so interesting, though, is scientists believe it to be a more extreme version of Mercury. That means it would mostly be a metallic core, with the rest of the world covered in molten lava oceans.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet#Astronomers#Starless#European Space Agency#Centaurus#Gaia
smobserved.com

Chinese Lunar Rover Investigates Apparent Ancient Egyptian Obelisk on the Dark Side of the Moon

A Chinese lunar rover operating on the dark side of Earth's moon, has discovered an object the size and shape of an ancient Egyptian obelisk. The Chinese space agency has released a photograph of the object. The rover is still 70 meters from the object, and it is not clear whether or not its surface is inscribed with Egyptian hieroglyphics. But it seems likely.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Gazes Sidelong at a Galaxy Where a Supernova Was Discovered by Amateur Astronomers

In this image, the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope captures a side-on view of NGC 3568, a barred spiral galaxy roughly 57 million light-years from the Milky Way in the constellation Centaurus. In 2014 the light from a supernova explosion in NGC 3568 reached Earth — a sudden flare of light caused by the titanic explosion accompanying the death of a massive star. Whilst most astronomical discoveries are the work of teams of professional astronomers, this supernova was discovered by amateur astronomers from the Backyard Observatory Supernova Search in New Zealand. Dedicated amateur astronomers often make intriguing discoveries — particularly of fleeting astronomical phenomena such as supernovae.
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Check out this incredibly detailed Mars imagery captured by NASA’s rover

NASA has released an impressive video showing the Martian landscape as seen from its Perseverance rover. The video (below) is based on a panoramic image shared by the space agency several days ago. However, in this latest release, Perseverance project scientist Ken Farley offers a fresh perspective by describing key areas of interest.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
hypebeast.com

Listen to the Crazy Sounds NASA Captured From Jupiter’s Moon

NASA has published audio recorded in June during a close flyby of Jupiter’s largest moon, Ganymede. Scientists used a Waves instrument, which was specially designed to understand fields and particles in Jupiter’s magnetosphere. In a briefing in New Orleans last week, Scott Bolton, the Principal Investigator of NASA’s...
ASTRONOMY
Slate

Why Astronomers Are “Crying and Throwing Up Everywhere” Over the Upcoming Telescope Launch

On or soon after Friday, NASA will launch its largest—and most complicated yet—orbiting telescope into space. The James Webb Space Telescope will leave Earth origami’d into the nose cone of an Ariane 5 rocket. Then it will spend the next 29 days unfurling itself as it makes its way to its new home, almost 1 million miles away. And astronomers are kinda shitting themselves about it.
ASTRONOMY
The Next Web

5 spectacular photos of the universe taken by telescopes

The forthcoming launch of the James Webb Space Telescope offers unprecedented new opportunities for astronomers. It’s also a timely opportunity to reflect on what previous generations of telescopes have shown us. Astronomers rarely use their telescopes to simply take pictures. The pictures in astrophysics are usually generated by a...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

70 Jupiter-sized ‘rogue planets’ discovered in our galaxy

A team of astronomers discovered at least 70 ‘rogue’ planets in our galaxy, the largest collection ever found to date.While conventional planets (like those in our Solar System) orbit a star, rogue planets roam freely without travelling around a nearby star.“We did not know how many to expect and are excited to have found so many,” said Núria Miret-Roig, an astronomer at the Laboratoire d’Astrophysique de Bordeaux.­It would usually be impossible to detect rogue planets because they are hard to spot far from a star’s light. One key fact of their existence made them visible: these planets still give off...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Five of the most exciting telescope pictures of the universe

The forthcoming launch of the James Webb Space Telescope offers unprecedented new opportunities for astronomers. It's also a timely opportunity to reflect on what previous generations of telescopes have shown us. Astronomers rarely use their telescopes to simply take pictures. The pictures in astrophysics are usually generated by a process...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Don’t miss this stunning photo of a black hole erupting

Astronomers have captured a stunning photograph of a supermassive black hole erupting over 12 million light-years from the Earth. The photo is of the radio emissions caused by the active feeding of the black hole. According to astronomers, the image spans that of 16 full Moons side by side. Don't Miss: Amazon's epic holiday deals are here and you won't believe how good they are! Check out this stunning photo of a black hole erupting According to the release, the photograph is of the black hole located in Centaurus A, a giant elliptical galaxy that is located 12 million light-years away from our...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Earth and Mars Were Formed From Collisions of Large Bodies Made of Inner Solar System Material

International research team investigated the isotopic composition of rocky planets in the inner Solar System. Earth and Mars were formed from material that largely originated in the inner Solar System; only a few percent of the building blocks of these two planets originated beyond Jupiter’s orbit. A group of researchers led by the University of Münster (Germany) report these findings on December 22, 2021, in the journal Science Advances. They present the most comprehensive comparison to date of the isotopic composition of Earth, Mars, and pristine building material from the inner and outer Solar System. Some of this material is today still found largely unaltered in meteorites. The results of the study have far-reaching consequences for our understanding of the process that formed the planets Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars. The theory postulating that the four rocky planets grew to their present size by accumulating millimeter-sized dust pebbles from the outer Solar System is not tenable.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

A Nearby Star's Eruption Could Spell Bad News For the Future of Life on Earth

In the past couple of years, scientists have been better able to understand how the Sun's behavior influences Earth, and we will understand it even better thanks to the successful deployment of NASA's Parker Solar Probe. As of now, we've seen several instances of the going-ons of the Sun affecting us in minor to moderate ways; We look to other stars similar to the Sun to understand how the Sun might evolve and how it will consequently impact the future of our planet, and of course, how it will affect life on Earth.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

NASA Recorded Sounds of Ganymede That Will Give You Chills

Ganymede, the moon of Jupiter and also the largest natural satellite in our Solar System, is surely an incredible place. Ganymede is even larger than Mercury, the first planet from the Sun. NASA has brought back some truly out-of-this-world sounds recorded at Ganymede that have the potential of raising the...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy