ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

‘It’s Just Not Safe’: Some Minnesotans Spending A 2nd Christmas Away From Family

By Erin Hassanzadeh
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XwLfr_0dV5rOuO00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Among the most popular gifts flying off shelves this Christmas are COVID tests.

As the Omicron variant sweeps across the country, more Minnesotans are rushing to get tested. On Thursday, a second COVID-19 pill was approved as a take-at-home treatment option. Now many are wondering if their families should gather around the tree.

Bree Dalager plans to spend Christmas at home with her dog, a vegan roast, and a video chat with family in Minnesota, Colorado and California.

“We just decided no, it’s just not safe,” she said. “It’s just exasperating that we’re still at this point.”

Dr. Beth Thielen, of the University of Minnesota Medical school and M Health Fairview, says the vaccination status and overall health of one’s loved ones are important to consider before gathering this holiday season.

“In the setting of Omicron, I’ve seen some concerning reports about how infectious it can be,” she said.

What will reduce risk is limiting the size of gatherings. If possible, it’d be helpful to hold get-togethers outdoors or wear masks indoors.

Anyone showing any symptoms at all is advised to stay home and not attend holiday gatherings, Thielen said.

Testing as close as possible to an event could also provide some peace of mind.

Still, finding a last-minute, over-the-counter test could be a challenge. WCCO called three different pharmacies in the Twin Cities on Thursday and all were sold out.

Those who’ve recently taken a PCR test should know that the lab in Oakdale will be closed Friday and Saturday, so results could take longer. State testing sites are also closed until after Christmas. Information on other testing locations can be found here.

While staying at home again this year is tough for Dalager, she hopes next year her family won’t be celebrating through a screen.

“We’re all suffering from missing people that we love and spending normal holidays with them,” she said. “We all want to go back to normal.”

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

How a Minnesota Family of Seven Died in Their Beds at Home

When relatives hadn’t heard from the seven members of the Hernandez family for a few days, they asked authorities in Minnesota do a wellness check on Saturday night. What police discovered shocked the community of Moorhead, a small city on the North Dakota border, to the core: all seven family members, ranging in age from 37 to 7, were lying dead in their beds in the duplex home.
MINNESOTA STATE
WNDU

Local mom receives Habitat home just in time for Christmas

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - One Michiana mom will celebrate her first Christmas as a homeowner. Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County had its fifth house dedication for 2021 Friday night. Erika Fowler went through Habitat’s homeownership program in eight months, but the program usually takes 18 months to complete....
MISHAWAKA, IN
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s Everything Everyone Fears’: Brian Lange Becomes 1st Minnesota Firefighter To Die From COVID

Originally published Dec. 18, 2021 UPSULA, Minn. (WCCO) – Hundreds throughout the state collectively mourned the loss of Upsala Fire Captain Brian Lange Saturday morning. Lange, who had been with the department for 23 years, passed away at age 55 on Dec. 11 from complications due to COVID-19. His death, ruled a line of duty death, marks the first for a firefighter in the state since the pandemic’s onset. He left behind a wife and two children. “Today, all of Minnesota’s 20,000 firefighters are grieving his loss and realizing it could have been any one of us any day,” said Jay Wood of...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
California State
Minneapolis, MN
Society
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Oakdale, MN
State
Colorado State
Local
Minnesota Health
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Health
CBS Minnesota

Dole, Fresh Express Recall Salad Mixes Sold Across U.S., Including Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Produce distributors Dole and Fresh Express are separately recalling several brands of bag salads due to possible listeria contamination. Dole is recalling “all Dole-branded and private label packaged salads” sold in 21 states that were processed at a facility in North Carolina and one in Arizona due to possible contamination. The facilities are temporarily shutting down for deep cleaning. The products involved have either the letter “N” or “Y” on the package’s upper right-hand corner, and have “Best if Used By” dates between Nov. 30, 2021 and Jan. 8, 2022. Anyone with these salads is urged to throw...
MINNESOTA STATE
Fatherly

If You’re Not Cancelling Christmas, Do This to Stay Safe

Omicron currently accounts for almost three-quarters of all new COVID cases in the U.S., an approximately six-fold increase in its share of new infections in just a week. Experts are now confident that Omicron will be the cause of a new COVID surge. The new variant is extremely transmissible — possibly the fastest-spreading modern-day virus ever. It also seems partially capable of evading vaccine- and infection-induced immunity.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#M Health Fairview#Animals#Minnesotans#Wcco#Covid#Omicron
AM 1390 KRFO

The ‘Little Yellowstone of Minnesota’ is Just Two Hours Away from Rochester

Have you ever heard of 'the Little Yellowstone of Minnesota?' It's a park that is often called by that name, and it's just a little over two hours away from Rochester. My wife and I took a trip to the real Yellowstone National Park (the one in Wyoming and Montana) back in October and were stunned by the scenic beauty and natural features of America's very first national park. So when I stumbled on this story about a park called the 'Little Yellowstone of Minnesota' it caught my attention.
MINNESOTA STATE
wsau.com

First Child Under the Age of 10 Dies of COVID-19 in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The first child under the age of 10 has died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin, officials confirm. Children’s Hospital says while severe illness from COVID-19 in kids is rare, it is a reminder that the virus is a risk at any age. We encourage families...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
CBS Minnesota

How Bentleyville Became One Of Minnesota’s Holiday Must-Sees

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the most wonderful time of year everywhere, but especially in Duluth. That’s where you’ll find Bentleyville, home to millions of Christmas lights. In this week’s Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen walks us through Bentleyville’s history and introduces us to the Christmas fan who started it all. A December day in Duluth carries with it a wintery scene. There are views you won’t find anywhere else. And when the sun goes down there’s another wintery scene you won’t find anywhere else. “It makes the Christmas feeling come alive when you can bring your family here,” said a visitor from Brooklyn Park. Every...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz And Family Test Positive For COVID-19

Originally published Dec. 21, 2021 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, his wife and his son have all tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on Twitter Tuesday. “It’s disappointing, I was looking forward to Christmas with my relatives, my family,” Walz said. “But those things will have to wait.” Minnesotans, I want to share that yesterday, my 9th grade son tested positive for COVID-19. Gwen and I were both tested that same day, and after initially testing negative in the morning, last night we received positive COVID-19 tests. pic.twitter.com/j2BhAiT5mN — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) December 21, 2021 Walz said his son tested positive over...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kvrr.com

Moorhead tragedy hits home for Minnesota woman

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. (KVRR) – “When I saw the story in Moorhead where seven people were in the house and there was no forced entry and the police went to check on them, because they hadn’t heard from them, family members hadn’t heard from them. I felt like I was living my situation all over again,” Media Personality Sheletta Brundidge said.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Amid Holiday Rush For Tests, MDH Reports 2,807 New Cases, 57 Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Minnesotans rush to get tested before gathering for the holidays, state health officials reported 2,807 new COVID-19 cases and 57 more deaths Wednesday. One of the dead was an Anoka County resident in their late 30s. The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health bring the total case count to 992,851, which includes 12,451 reinfections. So far, 10,254 deaths have been attributed to the virus. The state’s positivity rate is now at 9%, which continues a downward trend after it spiked earlier this month. The average daily new cases per 100,000 residents was last reported at 54.2. That...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

What Makes The Omicron Variant So Transmissible? Should We Adjust Our Safety Habits?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If it isn’t already, state health leaders anticipate that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 will be the most dominant strain in Minnesota by the end of the week. Kris Ehresmann, the infectious disease director with the Minnesota Department of Public Health, said Omicron was found in about 20% of new COVID cases last week. She said it will likely be more than 50% by Christmas. The first case of Omicron was found in Minnesota on Dec. 1, meaning its spread has far outpaced the previously dominant Delta variant. The speed of its spread had us wondering: What makes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Utah student resting with family after ‘miraculous’ rescue, parents say

The parents of Madelyn Allen, who was rescued this week after failing to return from a meeting with a man she met on an app, have expressed their gratitude for the public’s help in bringing their daughter home.Taunya and Jonathan Allen released a statement to The Independent through a spokeswoman, who said the family was “resting and focusing on Maddie’s care and that of their other children.”“Words cannot express our gratitude for the outpouring of love we have received,” the Allens stated. “We are eternally grateful for Maddie’s miraculous return, for everyone who played a role in bringing her...
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS Chicago

Surge In COVID Cases, Omicron Variant Does Not Stop Chicago Charities On Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) — The surge of the Omicron variant and rising COVID-19 cases in Illinois have interrupted holiday plans for so many people, but it did not stop charities and churches from giving back to those less fortunate. Another spike in COVID cases has changed the ways charities would give back to the homeless. Sixty volunteers and church members, masked and gloved up, loaded up meals and toys Christmas morning in the basement of St. Sabina Church. One of those volunteers was Natasha McClenden, who lost her brother and father to COVID-19 and tested positive for COVID herself. “I just want people to know...
CHICAGO, IL
Bring Me The News

What's open and closed in Minnesota on Christmas Eve 2021?

If you have last-minute needs on Christmas Eve, many stores and services will still be available. But many are running on reduced hours, so plan accordingly. Most will be open but close early. According to GoBankingRates, Huntington Banks will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., as will Wells Fargo. US Bank locations will close at noon – however, it will vary from branch to branch, so check before heading out.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
48K+
Followers
18K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy