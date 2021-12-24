Album: Curren$y ‘Pilot Talk 4’

Chicago-via-Dominican Republic hardcore band La Armada have a new album, Anti Colonial Vol. 2, on the way, due out February 11 via Lockjaw Records (UK/EU), Thousand Islands Records (CAN), and Mal De Ojo Records (USA), and they've shared a new single from it, "Le Fe No Abasta." It's another melodic hardcore ripper, and about it, the band say, "A requiem for a terminally ill post-pandemic society. 'La Fe No Abasta' reflects on the futility of the 'thoughts and prayers' culture, the ongoing environmental destruction of our planet and the devastating consequences of corporate greed." Watch the accompanying video, directed by Jamezz Hampton, below.
