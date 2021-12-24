ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans' D'Onta Foreman: Touchdown salvages poor performance

 2 days ago

Foreman recorded nine carries for 17 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 20-17 win over San Francisco. Foreman narrowly led the Titans' backfield by accounting for nine...

The Spun

Kyle Shanahan Has Interesting Comment About Jimmy Garoppolo’s Performance vs. Titans

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo struggled on Thursday night, throwing two costly interceptions against the Tennessee Titans. Garoppolo has been steady for the majority of the 2021 season, but his performance on Thursday night was rough to say the least. Not only did he throw two interceptions, he missed fullback Kyle Juszczyk on what should’ve been a walk-in touchdown.
NFL
49erswebzone

Titans’ A.J. Brown defends body-slam of 49ers safety Jimmie Ward

A.J. Brown had himself a night on Thursday against the San Francisco 49ers. The Tennessee Titans wideout, fresh off injured reserve, went off on the Niners defense, hauling in 11 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown. The San Francisco offense has a reputation of playing bully-ball against opponents. However,...
NFL
Tennessee State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Greg Olsen’s Performance During 49ers-Titans Game

Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen has rapidly become a fan favorite among color commentators during games. His performance during yesterday’s 49ers-Titans game had the NFL world buzzing. Olsen was on the call for NFL Network’s broadcast of Thursday Night Football between the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans....
NFL
NBC Sports

Titans get a FG, a Jimmy Garoppolo interception and a touchdown to draw even

The Titans had more yards on their first drive of the second half (60) than they had in the entire first half (55.) Tennessee took the second half kickoff and went 55 yards in 13 plays — they had a 5-yard penalty so they had 60 yards total — before Randy Bullock hit a 38-yard field goal.
NFL
D'onta Foreman
Jeremy Mcnichols
ClutchPoints

Titans WR AJ Brown joins Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp after elite performance vs. 49ers

The Tennessee Titans have lost control of the number one seed in the AFC, though most of it has been out of their control. Losing two major pieces in AJ Brown and Derrick Henry due to injury severely gashed the team’s offense, and as a result, they have faltered just a tinge. With Brown’s return to the active roster against the San Francisco 49ers’, we get to see a glimpse of the vaunted Titans offense again.
NFL
CBS Sports

Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Leads second-half comeback

Tannehill completed 22 of 29 passes for 209 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Thursday's 20-17 win over San Francisco. He added three rushes for 22 yards. Tannehill's final line wasn't all that impressive, as he failed to reach 225 passing yards for the sixth time in his last seven games. However, he led a second half offensive surge for the Titans and accounted for 169 passing yards and all of his yards on the ground in the final two quarters. His efforts were highlighted on a drive that spanned from late in third quarter to early in the fourth quarter, when he connected with A.J. Brown for three receptions and 72 yards and culminated in an 18-yard touchdown between the duo. Overall, Tannehill has done what's necessary to keep the Titans near the top of the AFC, though that hasn't led to notable fantasy production heading into a Week 17 matchup against Miami.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

With AFC South on hold, Titans can still clinch playoff spot or regain No. 1 seed in Week 16

The Tennessee Titans (10-5) won’t be clinching the AFC South in Week 16 after the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) beat the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night, 22-16. The good news for the Titans is that their magic number is down to one. That means Tennessee can clinch simply by winning one of their next two games against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17 or the Houston Texans in Week 18.
NFL
NBC Sports

A.J. Brown’s 18-yard touchdown catch gives Titans their first lead, 17-10

The Titans went 46:58 before taking their first lead. Tennessee, which trailed 10-0 at halftime, now leads 17-10. A.J. Brown scored on an 18-yard pass from Ryan Tannehill with 13:02 remaining in the fourth quarter. Brown now has 10 catches for 127 yards and a touchdown. The drive was set...
NFL
tennesseetitans.com

Christmas Day Mailbag: Jim Wyatt Answers Questions From Titans Fans

NASHVILLE – Merry Christmas. That was a heck of a present for Titans fans on Thursday night, huh?. What a comeback … and what a win. Let's dive in and discuss the team's 20-17 victory over the 49ers as we head into Christmas weekend. Here's the link to...
NFL
Tennessee Titans
NFL
Football
Sports
