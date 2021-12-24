Titans' D'Onta Foreman: Touchdown salvages poor performance

Tannehill completed 22 of 29 passes for 209 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Thursday's 20-17 win over San Francisco. He added three rushes for 22 yards. Tannehill's final line wasn't all that impressive, as he failed to reach 225 passing yards for the sixth time in his last seven games. However, he led a second half offensive surge for the Titans and accounted for 169 passing yards and all of his yards on the ground in the final two quarters. His efforts were highlighted on a drive that spanned from late in third quarter to early in the fourth quarter, when he connected with A.J. Brown for three receptions and 72 yards and culminated in an 18-yard touchdown between the duo. Overall, Tannehill has done what's necessary to keep the Titans near the top of the AFC, though that hasn't led to notable fantasy production heading into a Week 17 matchup against Miami.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO