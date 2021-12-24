ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore officer dies days after being shot in patrol car

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore police officer has died after being removed from life support one week after she was shot while sitting in her patrol car.

The Baltimore Police Department said Thursday that Officer Keona Holley’s health had been deteriorating in recent days and the family made the difficult decision to end life support. She died shortly thereafter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EcFOP_0dV5puds00
Baltimore police officer Keona Holley died shortly after she was taken off of life support on Dec. 23, 2021.

Two men — Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32 — have been arrested and charged in her shooting, and a second shooting soon afterward that left a man dead.

Holley, 39. was on duty in her patrol car when she was shot about 1:30 a.m. Dec. 16 in southern Baltimore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FCUia_0dV5puds00
Travon Shaw (left) and Elliott Knox were arrested and charged in the ambush shooting of Baltimore City police officer Keona Holley.

After Holley’s shooting, police allege the two men went to a southwest Baltimore neighborhood about 10 miles away and shot and killed 38-year-old Justin Johnson.

It’s not clear what prompted the shootings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11tW7O_0dV5puds00
The “ambush-style” shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Pennington Avenue in Baltimore.

Comments / 0

 

