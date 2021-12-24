No arrests, no charges pending following a shelter-in-place
Police say no arrests were made and no charges are pending following a shelter-in-place in Frederick Thursday afternoon.
Around 2:21 p.m., the Frederick Police Department says officers were dispatched to the area of Hawthorn Street and Hawthorn Circle for a welfare check.
A reverse 911 to shelter in place was issued to residents and individuals in the area. The department says the reverse 911 was initiated out of an abundance of caution.
Around 4:41 p.m., the shelter in place was lifted.
Police say the incident has been resolved. No arrests have been made, and no charges are pending at this time, according to the department.
Comments / 0