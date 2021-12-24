Real estate agent killed outside Coral Springs home; suspect arrested in Boca Raton

A suspect in the slaying of a real estate agent in Coral Springs was arrested Thursday in Palm Beach County.

Raymond Wesley Reese, 51, has been charged with first-degree murder, Coral Springs police posted on Twitter . Reese was arrested in Boca Raton, WPLG-TV reported, and transported to the Palm Beach County jail where he was booked at 8:21.

At 12:33 p.m., Coral Springs police said it received a 911 call about a shooting in the area of 5700 NW 48th Court.

Officers discovered a Jeep with one female occupant in the driver’s seat with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite immediate medical treatment, the driver succumbed to her injuries on scene and was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Sara Trost, 40, of Parkland. Trost is a married mother to a toddler.

Coral Springs Police Department said there are no other suspects being sought, nor is there a threat to the community.

Police told WSVN-TV that they that the shooting may be related to a dispute between a tenant and a landlord.

Trost had been there to show the home, neighbors told WSVN.

“The house is a rental, and it looked to me, yesterday, that it was empty,” neighbor Donna Smith told WSVN. “I did not know this but apparently there was an eviction, and there’s a story behind all this, but we just don’t know right now. I’m devastated. It’s just so shocking and very upsetting especially this time of year.”

Donna Smith, who lives in the area, told WPLG: “There was a disgruntled tenant who was evicted. He thought that the Realtor, who was showing the home, he thought it was the owner of the house, and she was ambushed. She was sitting in her car."