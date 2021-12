A new film by Guillermo del Toro is always something to savour – a filmmaker who straddles the line between arthouse fare and blockbuster thrills with ease, and whose bold, beautiful work swirls in genre traditions, gorgeous filmmaking, and an affinity for all things monstrous. His latest, Nightmare Alley, is no less special, but marks new territory for the director – a deep, dark noir thriller with no ghosts, ghouls, or supernatural elements, but all the rich atmosphere and captivating character-work you’d expect from the man who made it. At the centre of it is Bradley Cooper as Stanton ‘Stan’ Carlisle – a charismatic con-artist drifter who joins a carnival, reinvents himself as a clairvoyant, and bites off more than he can chew.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO