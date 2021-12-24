ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annual NORAD Santa Tracker, follow Kris Kringle’s journey on Christmas

By Shelby Filangi
 2 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The NORAD Santa Tracker is set to follow Santa's journey around the world delivering presents to children.

The tradition began half a century ago. In 1955, Sears accidentally published the wrong number in an ad encouraging children to call Santa.

The number listed was actually to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) in Colorado Springs. As the story goes, Colonel Harry Shoup answered the phone. Despite being surprised, Col. Shoup kept the guise going and encouraged everyone at Continental Air Defense Command that evening to take Santa's calls on his behalf.

Photo: Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum via Gazette archives

Since then, children and parents everywhere have been able to track Santa as he travels on Christmas Eve.

Besides the online tracker, there are several ways to track Santa through NORAD:

