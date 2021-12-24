ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The Warriors Announced The Signing Of A New Player

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

The Golden State Warriors announced that they have signed Quinndary Weatherspoon. Weatherspoon has played for the San Antonio Spurs the last two seasons.

On Thursday, before the Golden State Warriors hosted the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center in San Francisco, the team announced that they have signed Quinndary Weatherspoon to a 10-day contract.

The announcement from the team can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors PR.

Weatherspoon was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs in the second round (49th overall) of the 2019 NBA Draft.

He spent the first two seasons of his career with the Spurs.

The 25-year-old joins a Warriors team that is one of the best teams in the entire NBA.

Prior to playing the Grizzlies, they were 25-6 in their first 31 games of the season, and are just a half-game behind the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the NBA and top spot in the west.

