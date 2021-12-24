Library Lines: Find ways to organize your home with live webinar

Merry Christmas, Cheboygan! The Cheboygan Area Public Library wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday. Please note the library will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day so staff can be home with their families. The library will also be closed New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day to celebrate the incoming of 2022.

Ready to set new goals for the new year? Let the library help. Guest speaker Shannon Huneycutt will be visiting the Cheboygan Area Public Library live from Charlotte, North Carolina, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20. Shannon will be presenting her “Spark Joy” webinar based on Marie Kondo’s “Life-Changing Magic of Tidying” philosophy. As a certified KonMari consultant, Shannon will share how to organize your home so that everything you have will “Spark Joy” in your life.

The Spark Joy webinar may be viewed in person at the Cheboygan Area Public Library or at home via Zoom. The Zoom link is available on the Library’s Calendar of Events on cheboyganlibrary.org and on the library’s Facebook Page.

The event is free, and everyone is welcome to attend. Shannon has also promised a special giveaway she will be offering at the end of the program. Shannon does request that participants bring a standard T-shirt and pair of pants for the folding activity during which she will be teaching the famous KonMari vertical folding technique. There will also be a question-and-answer time following the program.

Need a new movie to watch during the holidays, but don’t have time to visit the library? Kanopy is your answer. Kanopy is a digital service the Cheboygan Area Public Library offers all library card holders. Visit cheboyganlibrary.org, click on the “Looking For” drop down menu, select “Your Digital Library” and then select Kanopy on the next menu. Use your Cheboygan Area Public Library card to sign in. Everyone gets four free films per month, which reset automatically.

Kanopy, recently acquired by Overdrive (another of our favorite digital service platforms.), offers thousands of movies to choose from. Like other digital movies services, Kanopy offers great lists — from Newly Added, Seasonal Favorites, New & Noteworthy, Trending Now, Classic Hollywood Cinema, Biopics, Family Movies, From Book to Screen, Historical Dramas, and so many more. At the top of the Kanopy home page, check out the “Browse” drop-down menu for lots of lists to find what you are in the mood to watch.

Another great feature Kanopy offers is KanopyKids. Next to the “Browse” option at the top of the Kanopy page, there is a “Go to Kanopy Kids” link. This will take you to a new page full of wonder and entertainment for young minds. KanopyKids movies are free and unlimited to watch with your library card and they don’t count toward your four monthly credits.

Great Courses offers over 7,000 movie options for great non-fiction films. Great Courses are also free and unlimited to watch with your library card and they don’t count toward your four monthly credits. You could check out the Smithsonian’s Zoology course or visit Ancient Egypt or experience the Renaissance or take up a new hobby like screenwriting or speaking a new language or cooking or drawing. There is something for everyone.

— Emily Clare is program director of the Cheboygan Area Public Library.