Blizzard Warning issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Modoc County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Periods of heavy snow and winds gusting as high as 45 mph expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches at higher elevations and within the warning area, with locally higher amounts of up to 2 feet possible along higher ridges. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches in the Advisory area. * WHERE...In California, Modoc County, and in Oregon, Klamath Basin, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Lake County. The Warning area includes Lakeview, Valley Falls, Davis Creek, Chiloquin, and Chemult. The Advisory area includes Klamath Falls, Bly, Alturas, Paisley, Silver Lake, Fort Rock, and Adel. Significant impacts are expected for all area roads and highways. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 7 AM PST Monday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing and drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility to less than one half of a mile at times. The hazardous conditions could impact holiday travel and the morning commute.

MODOC COUNTY, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO