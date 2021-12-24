ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Blizzard Warning issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-24 09:16:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-24 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

alerts.weather.gov

KTVZ

Winter storm warning continues

On this holiday weekend, we still are seeing the effects of the major winter storm impacting most of Oregon and Washington and it's nowhere near done yet. While snow totals were moderate in town on Saturday, we have an increased chance for precipitation in cities, and Redmond is expected to get about 1 to 2 inches.
BEND, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Grand and Battlement Mesas, Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 15:45:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-27 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grand and Battlement Mesas; Southwest San Juan Mountains; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST MONDAY ABOVE 8500 FEET * WHAT...Snow and very strong winds expected to continue through the evening. Additional accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts above timberline. Winds 55 to 65 mph and likely stronger above 12000 feet. * WHERE...Grand and Battlement Mesas, West Elk and Sawatch Mountains and Southwest San Juan Mountains. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult at times due to widespread blowing snow significantly reducing visibility. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-27 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix HEAVY SNOW AND MIXED PRECIPITATION LATE THIS AFTERNOON TO MONDAY MORNING .A potent winter system will move across Minnesota and western Wisconsin tonight and into Monday morning with a variety of different winter impacts. The heaviest snow is expected in parts of central Minnesota with 5 to 7 inches likely. The heaviest snow rates are expected this evening. Wind gusts could lead to some patchy blowing snow. Farther south, snowfall amounts are expected to be more in the 2 to 5 inch range. The final impact will be mixed precipitation across mainly far southern Minnesota. All together this could lead to a difficult day of travel for those heading home after the holiday. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central and east central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Highlands, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Central Highlands; East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Eastern Lincoln County; Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; South Central Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southwest Chaves County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Sandia and Manzano Mountains including Edgewood, Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass, Central Highlands, South Central Mountains, Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass, Eastern Lincoln County, and Southwest Chaves County. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 8 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Baraga, Dickinson, Gogebic, Iron, Marquette, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-27 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-27 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Baraga; Dickinson; Gogebic; Iron; Marquette; Menominee; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/ TO 3 PM EST /2 PM CST/ MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central Upper and western Upper Michigan. * WHEN...From 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/ to 3 PM EST /2 PM CST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy freezing drizzle could mix in with the snow at times Monday morning adding to the hazardous driving conditions.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-27 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cass; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to nearly impossible. Widespread blowing snow is expected to significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning or evening commute.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Modoc County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Periods of heavy snow and winds gusting as high as 45 mph expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches at higher elevations and within the warning area, with locally higher amounts of up to 2 feet possible along higher ridges. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches in the Advisory area. * WHERE...In California, Modoc County, and in Oregon, Klamath Basin, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Lake County. The Warning area includes Lakeview, Valley Falls, Davis Creek, Chiloquin, and Chemult. The Advisory area includes Klamath Falls, Bly, Alturas, Paisley, Silver Lake, Fort Rock, and Adel. Significant impacts are expected for all area roads and highways. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 7 AM PST Monday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing and drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility to less than one half of a mile at times. The hazardous conditions could impact holiday travel and the morning commute.
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-27 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Treasure Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches, except 1 to 3 inches over the mountains. * WHERE...Upper Treasure Valley zone above 3300 feet. Boise and Mountain Home are not included. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ADA COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chaves County Plains, Curry County, De Baca County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 15:47:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Curry County; De Baca County; Estancia Valley; Roosevelt County; South Central Highlands; Upper Rio Grande Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Estancia Valley, South Central Highlands, Curry County, De Baca County, Roosevelt County, Upper Rio Grande Valley and Chaves County Plains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on north to south roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong crosswinds can be expected on northwest-to-southeast oriented roads, including U.S. 84 and 285.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Crawford, Richland, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-27 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Crawford; Richland; Vernon Round of Wintry Precipitation Expected Tonight .Snow will break out across the area and begin to accumulate this evening, especially along and north of Interstate 90 in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin. As the snow begins to shift north and east later this evening, the precipitation could transition into freezing drizzle leading to some light icing. Winds will also be on the increase and could lead to drifting snow. This combination of wintry precipitation will lead to some travel impacts, including snow covered roads and slippery stretches. If you are traveling at the end of the holiday weekend, be alert for this weather and expect some impacts. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations less an inch in northeast Iowa, around an inch in southeastern Minnesota, and between 1 and 2 inches in southwestern Wisconsin. Ice accumulations areawide of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Snow initially overspreads the area in the early evening hours, but turns to freezing drizzle from west to east. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 12:19:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-28 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow with low visibilities occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are expected. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility to one half mile or less at times tonight into Monday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 14:08:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-28 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...Northern Rocky Mountain Front, Eastern Glacier, Toole, Liberty, and Eastern Pondera. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT

