Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-23 20:20:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-24 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Baraga, Dickinson, Gogebic, Iron, Marquette, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-27 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-27 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Baraga; Dickinson; Gogebic; Iron; Marquette; Menominee; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/ TO 3 PM EST /2 PM CST/ MONDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central Upper and western Upper Michigan. * WHEN...From 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/ to 3 PM EST /2 PM CST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy freezing drizzle could mix in with the snow at times Monday morning adding to the hazardous driving conditions.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Crawford, Richland, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-27 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Crawford; Richland; Vernon Round of Wintry Precipitation Expected Tonight .Snow will break out across the area and begin to accumulate this evening, especially along and north of Interstate 90 in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin. As the snow begins to shift north and east later this evening, the precipitation could transition into freezing drizzle leading to some light icing. Winds will also be on the increase and could lead to drifting snow. This combination of wintry precipitation will lead to some travel impacts, including snow covered roads and slippery stretches. If you are traveling at the end of the holiday weekend, be alert for this weather and expect some impacts. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations less an inch in northeast Iowa, around an inch in southeastern Minnesota, and between 1 and 2 inches in southwestern Wisconsin. Ice accumulations areawide of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Snow initially overspreads the area in the early evening hours, but turns to freezing drizzle from west to east. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 09:10:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-28 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST TUESDAY * CHANGES...Increased winds and mention of blowing snow. * WHAT...Snow, becoming heavy at times this evening into early Monday morning. Additional snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches along Highway 395 including Susanville, with 12 to 20 inches west of Highway 395 including Portola. Winds gusting 40 to 60 mph. Dangerous blowing and drifting snow with low visibility. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause tree damage and power outages. Delay travel.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-27 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Nobles; Pipestone WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of one to three inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of east central South Dakota and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alger, Delta, Luce, Northern Schoolcraft, Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-27 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-27 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alger; Delta; Luce; Northern Schoolcraft; Southern Schoolcraft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Alger, Luce, Delta, Southern Schoolcraft and Northern Schoolcraft Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning, and could possibly impact the evening commute on Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy freezing drizzle could mix in with the snow at times on Monday adding to the hazardous driving conditions.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 03:55:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-27 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches are expected. * WHERE...Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until 9 AM Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory: Snow and ice may impact travel later Sunday evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 6 PM Sunday through 6 AM Monday as snow and ice are set to move in. Snow accumulations of a trace to 2" will be possible, in addition to some minor accumulations as snow briefly changes over to freezing rain/sleet. Travel conditions will worsen through the evening, especially across Minnesota where the advisory is in effect. Even through North Iowa is not in an advisory, even just a little snow or ice could will create slippery conditions on area roadways. If you need to travel, make sure to check road conditions before you leave. Stay with KIMT News 3 for updates on the winter weather.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 06:54:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph are expected. * WHERE...High elevations, upper slopes, exposed peaks and ridges, and east slopes of the Black Range. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM MST Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong west/southwesterly winds could blow around unsecured objects and holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down. Possible damage to light structures.
GRANT COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Martin, Nicollet, Redwood by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-27 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Faribault; Martin; Nicollet; Redwood; Sibley; Watonwan HEAVY SNOW AND MIXED PRECIPITATION LATE THIS AFTERNOON TO MONDAY MORNING .A potent winter system will move across Minnesota and western Wisconsin tonight and into Monday morning with a variety of different winter impacts. The heaviest snow is expected in parts of central Minnesota with 5 to 7 inches likely. The heaviest snow rates are expected this evening. Wind gusts could lead to some patchy blowing snow. Farther south, snowfall amounts are expected to be more in the 2 to 5 inch range. The final impact will be mixed precipitation across mainly far southern Minnesota. All together this could lead to a difficult day of travel for those heading home after the holiday. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 04:23:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-27 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southeastern Brooks Range WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Plan on very difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 7 to 9 inches are expected. * WHERE...Along the Dalton Highway. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 25 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Yellowstone, Northern Big Horn, Northern Carbon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 14:25:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-27 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The combination of the light snow and cold temperatures is leading to icy travel conditions in spots. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Additional graphics for this hazard can be found at http://www.weather.gov/billings Target Area: Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Big Horn; Northern Carbon; Northern Stillwater; Southwestern Yellowstone; Treasure WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Light snow and bitterly cold wind chills. Total snow accumulations of around 1 inch. * WHERE...Portions of South Central and Southeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Snow and blowing snow will reduce visibility and make travel difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Arctic air and gusty winds will create bitterly cold wind chills of 15 to 30 below zero. These cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Salt River and Wyoming Ranges by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 02:37:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges; Upper Green River Basin Foothills; Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, Upper Green River Basin Foothills, Wind River Mountains East and Wind River Mountains West. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cody Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 09:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 19:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Cody Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. Snow showers could cause reduced visibility and slick winter travel. * WHERE...Cody Foothills including WY Hwy 120. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Visibility could be reduced due to blowing snow.
PARK COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Yellowstone, Northern Big Horn, Northern Carbon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-27 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Additional graphics for this hazard can be found at http://www.weather.gov/billings Target Area: Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Big Horn; Northern Carbon; Northern Stillwater; Southwestern Yellowstone; Treasure WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Light snow and bitterly cold wind chills. Total snow accumulations of around 1 inch. * WHERE...Portions of South Central and Southeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Snow and blowing snow will reduce visibility and make travel difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Arctic air and gusty winds will create bitterly cold wind chills of 15 to 30 below zero. These cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bayfield, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-27 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Bayfield; Douglas WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Douglas and Bayfield Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 12:18:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-27 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southeastern Brooks Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Plan on very difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 7 to 9 inches are expected. * WHERE...Along the Dalton Highway. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 25 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Yellowstone, Northern Big Horn, Northern Carbon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 14:25:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-27 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The combination of the light snow and cold temperatures is leading to icy travel conditions in spots. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Additional graphics for this hazard can be found at http://www.weather.gov/billings Target Area: Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Big Horn; Northern Carbon; Northern Stillwater; Southwestern Yellowstone; Treasure WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Light snow and bitterly cold wind chills. Total snow accumulations of around 1 inch. * WHERE...Portions of South Central and Southeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Snow and blowing snow will reduce visibility and make travel difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Arctic air and gusty winds will create bitterly cold wind chills of 15 to 30 below zero. These cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT

Community Policy