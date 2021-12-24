Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-27 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Crawford; Richland; Vernon Round of Wintry Precipitation Expected Tonight .Snow will break out across the area and begin to accumulate this evening, especially along and north of Interstate 90 in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin. As the snow begins to shift north and east later this evening, the precipitation could transition into freezing drizzle leading to some light icing. Winds will also be on the increase and could lead to drifting snow. This combination of wintry precipitation will lead to some travel impacts, including snow covered roads and slippery stretches. If you are traveling at the end of the holiday weekend, be alert for this weather and expect some impacts. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations less an inch in northeast Iowa, around an inch in southeastern Minnesota, and between 1 and 2 inches in southwestern Wisconsin. Ice accumulations areawide of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Snow initially overspreads the area in the early evening hours, but turns to freezing drizzle from west to east. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO