Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-23 20:20:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-24 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Baraga, Dickinson, Gogebic, Iron, Marquette, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-27 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-27 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Baraga; Dickinson; Gogebic; Iron; Marquette; Menominee; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/ TO 3 PM EST /2 PM CST/ MONDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central Upper and western Upper Michigan. * WHEN...From 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/ to 3 PM EST /2 PM CST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy freezing drizzle could mix in with the snow at times Monday morning adding to the hazardous driving conditions.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Crawford, Richland, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-27 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Crawford; Richland; Vernon Round of Wintry Precipitation Expected Tonight .Snow will break out across the area and begin to accumulate this evening, especially along and north of Interstate 90 in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin. As the snow begins to shift north and east later this evening, the precipitation could transition into freezing drizzle leading to some light icing. Winds will also be on the increase and could lead to drifting snow. This combination of wintry precipitation will lead to some travel impacts, including snow covered roads and slippery stretches. If you are traveling at the end of the holiday weekend, be alert for this weather and expect some impacts. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations less an inch in northeast Iowa, around an inch in southeastern Minnesota, and between 1 and 2 inches in southwestern Wisconsin. Ice accumulations areawide of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Snow initially overspreads the area in the early evening hours, but turns to freezing drizzle from west to east. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 09:10:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-28 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST TUESDAY * CHANGES...Increased winds and mention of blowing snow. * WHAT...Snow, becoming heavy at times this evening into early Monday morning. Additional snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches along Highway 395 including Susanville, with 12 to 20 inches west of Highway 395 including Portola. Winds gusting 40 to 60 mph. Dangerous blowing and drifting snow with low visibility. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause tree damage and power outages. Delay travel.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-27 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Nobles; Pipestone WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of one to three inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of east central South Dakota and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alger, Delta, Luce, Northern Schoolcraft, Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-27 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-27 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alger; Delta; Luce; Northern Schoolcraft; Southern Schoolcraft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Alger, Luce, Delta, Southern Schoolcraft and Northern Schoolcraft Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning, and could possibly impact the evening commute on Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy freezing drizzle could mix in with the snow at times on Monday adding to the hazardous driving conditions.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 03:13:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow continued. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...North coast, including Neah Bay, Forks, and Queets and Central coast, including Pacific Beach, Aberdeen, and Westport. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory: Snow and ice may impact travel later Sunday evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 6 PM Sunday through 6 AM Monday as snow and ice are set to move in. Snow accumulations of a trace to 2" will be possible, in addition to some minor accumulations as snow briefly changes over to freezing rain/sleet. Travel conditions will worsen through the evening, especially across Minnesota where the advisory is in effect. Even through North Iowa is not in an advisory, even just a little snow or ice could will create slippery conditions on area roadways. If you need to travel, make sure to check road conditions before you leave. Stay with KIMT News 3 for updates on the winter weather.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 03:55:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-28 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow with low visibilities occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are expected. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility to one half mile or less at times tonight into Monday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 04:39:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches along the coast and in the coastal valleys. Amounts will be higher in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...South Central Oregon Coast and Curry County Coast, including Brookings, Gold Beach, Port Orford, Bandon, Coos Bay, North Bend, Reedsport, Coquille, and Myrtle Point. Impacts are expected for all area roads and highways. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will rise to around 500 feet above sea level Sunday afternoon, but otherwise snow levels will be near sea level. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
COOS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Martin, Nicollet, Redwood by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-27 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Faribault; Martin; Nicollet; Redwood; Sibley; Watonwan HEAVY SNOW AND MIXED PRECIPITATION LATE THIS AFTERNOON TO MONDAY MORNING .A potent winter system will move across Minnesota and western Wisconsin tonight and into Monday morning with a variety of different winter impacts. The heaviest snow is expected in parts of central Minnesota with 5 to 7 inches likely. The heaviest snow rates are expected this evening. Wind gusts could lead to some patchy blowing snow. Farther south, snowfall amounts are expected to be more in the 2 to 5 inch range. The final impact will be mixed precipitation across mainly far southern Minnesota. All together this could lead to a difficult day of travel for those heading home after the holiday. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-28 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT AKST MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...9 PM today to midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 60 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult.
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cody Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 09:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 19:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Cody Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. Snow showers could cause reduced visibility and slick winter travel. * WHERE...Cody Foothills including WY Hwy 120. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Visibility could be reduced due to blowing snow.
PARK COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 12:19:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-28 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow with low visibilities occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are expected. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility to one half mile or less at times tonight into Monday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Mendocino Coast, Southeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-27 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Mendocino Interior HEAVY MOUNTAIN SNOW EXPECTED DURING THE CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY .A series of cold upper level storm systems has lowered snow levels to around 500 to 1000 feet early this morning. These will likely rise later this morning before dropping again tonight through Monday morning. Periods of heavy showers spreading across the cold airmass will favor significant mountain snowfall lasting through Monday morning. Travel across mountain roadways and highway passes will subsequently be difficult if not impossible. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM PST MONDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southwestern Mendocino Interior and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 04:39:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches along the coast and in the coastal valleys. Amounts will be higher in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...South Central Oregon Coast and Curry County Coast, including Brookings, Gold Beach, Port Orford, Bandon, Coos Bay, North Bend, Reedsport, Coquille, and Myrtle Point. Impacts are expected for all area roads and highways. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will rise to around 500 feet above sea level Sunday afternoon, but otherwise snow levels will be near sea level. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
COOS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Mendocino Coast, Southeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 04:37:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Mendocino Interior HEAVY MOUNTAIN SNOW EXPECTED DURING THE CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY .A series of cold upper level storm systems has lowered snow levels to around 500 to 1000 feet early this morning. These will likely rise later this morning before dropping again tonight through Monday morning. Periods of heavy showers spreading across the cold airmass will favor significant mountain snowfall lasting through Monday morning. Travel across mountain roadways and highway passes will subsequently be difficult if not impossible. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of mostly 1 to 2 inches expected, locally up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast, Southwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 AM PST this morning. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 1 AM to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Mendocino Coast, Southeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 04:37:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Mendocino Interior HEAVY MOUNTAIN SNOW EXPECTED DURING THE CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY .A series of cold upper level storm systems has lowered snow levels to around 500 to 1000 feet early this morning. These will likely rise later this morning before dropping again tonight through Monday morning. Periods of heavy showers spreading across the cold airmass will favor significant mountain snowfall lasting through Monday morning. Travel across mountain roadways and highway passes will subsequently be difficult if not impossible. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of mostly 1 to 2 inches expected, locally up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast, Southwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 AM PST this morning. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 1 AM to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Mendocino Coast, Southeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-27 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Mendocino Interior HEAVY MOUNTAIN SNOW EXPECTED DURING THE CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY .A series of cold upper level storm systems has lowered snow levels to around 500 to 1000 feet early this morning. These will likely rise later this morning before dropping again tonight through Monday morning. Periods of heavy showers spreading across the cold airmass will favor significant mountain snowfall lasting through Monday morning. Travel across mountain roadways and highway passes will subsequently be difficult if not impossible. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM PST MONDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southwestern Mendocino Interior and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 06:20:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Anyone with travel plans should stay aware of the latest weather information, have alternative travel plans, or delay travel if possible. If you must travel, be prepared for winter driving conditions with snow and ice covered roads. If you must travel, slow down, and allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination. Allow extra following distance to the vehicle in front of you, and keep snow chains and a winter survival kit, including a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions visit https://www.tripcheck.com or https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map or by calling 5 1 1 Target Area: Central Oregon Coast Resend, no change to forecast. ACCUMULATING SNOW AND MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES EXPECTED THROUGH EARLY MONDAY MORNING .A much colder airmass will move southward from interior Canada tonight which, when combined with widespread showery precipitation streaming off the Pacific Ocean, will bring accumulating snow to all of western Oregon and southwest Washington. This will include elevations all the way to the valley floors and to sea level on the coast. Snow will gradually decrease in coverage and intensity late tonight and Monday. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Expect slippery road conditions with snow and ice covered roads in many areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally much heavier snow accumulations up to 10 inches are possible at elevations close to the coast above 200 ft elevation.
LANE COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 06:20:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Anyone with travel plans should stay aware of the latest weather information, have alternative travel plans, or delay travel if possible. If you must travel, be prepared for winter driving conditions with snow and ice covered roads. If you must travel, slow down, and allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination. Allow extra following distance to the vehicle in front of you, and keep snow chains and a winter survival kit, including a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions visit https://www.tripcheck.com or https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map or by calling 5 1 1 Target Area: Central Oregon Coast Resend, no change to forecast. ACCUMULATING SNOW AND MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES EXPECTED THROUGH EARLY MONDAY MORNING .A much colder airmass will move southward from interior Canada tonight which, when combined with widespread showery precipitation streaming off the Pacific Ocean, will bring accumulating snow to all of western Oregon and southwest Washington. This will include elevations all the way to the valley floors and to sea level on the coast. Snow will gradually decrease in coverage and intensity late tonight and Monday. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Expect slippery road conditions with snow and ice covered roads in many areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally much heavier snow accumulations up to 10 inches are possible at elevations close to the coast above 200 ft elevation.
LANE COUNTY, OR

