Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 06:20:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Anyone with travel plans should stay aware of the latest weather information, have alternative travel plans, or delay travel if possible. If you must travel, be prepared for winter driving conditions with snow and ice covered roads. If you must travel, slow down, and allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination. Allow extra following distance to the vehicle in front of you, and keep snow chains and a winter survival kit, including a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions visit https://www.tripcheck.com or https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map or by calling 5 1 1 Target Area: Central Oregon Coast Resend, no change to forecast. ACCUMULATING SNOW AND MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES EXPECTED THROUGH EARLY MONDAY MORNING .A much colder airmass will move southward from interior Canada tonight which, when combined with widespread showery precipitation streaming off the Pacific Ocean, will bring accumulating snow to all of western Oregon and southwest Washington. This will include elevations all the way to the valley floors and to sea level on the coast. Snow will gradually decrease in coverage and intensity late tonight and Monday. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Expect slippery road conditions with snow and ice covered roads in many areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally much heavier snow accumulations up to 10 inches are possible at elevations close to the coast above 200 ft elevation.

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO