ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

The Spirit Every Day Of The Year

By Email
Daily News-Record
 2 days ago

We can't imagine too many 5-, 6- and 7-year-olds are cracking open a newspaper and heading straight to the Forum page to get their latest hot take on what the Build Better Back plan means to them. So, we're pretty sure this story isn't going to ruin any pre-Christmas...

www.dnronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
sevendaysvt

My Elderly Mother Wants Our Family to Gather for Christmas, but We Don't Get Along

I'm the youngest of five children. My siblings have complicated relationships, and we haven't had a real family gathering in a very long time. My father passed away many years ago, and my mother is 87 years old now. She would love to have us all together for Christmas like in the old times, but I don't know whether that will be possible, since nobody gets along. What can I do?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

After my brother died, we barely celebrated Christmas. Then I fell in love and a switch turned on

I’ve always had a fairly complicated relationship with Christmas. My father left when I was two. He always promised we’d spend Christmas together, but he never came. There were fun and loving Christmases with my mum and brother, David. We had very little money, but my mother would manage to fill pillowcases with presents, and we’d have a tin of Quality Street and a little tree. My mother would cook a roast dinner and we’d watch movies together.
CELEBRATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Spirit#Mom And Dad#Cooking
abc7amarillo.com

Salvation Army spreading Christmas spirit with their Distribution Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Tis the season for giving back and what a better way to give back than the Salvation Army's annual Angel Tree Project. "We had 351 families and around 907 kiddos. We try to get at least two to three toys for them and at least two to three complete outfits for them, along with a jacket and any winter items they may need," said Angel Tree Coordinator Emily Reed.
AMARILLO, TX
The Independent

Christmas at home with the family – with 14 children

Organising all the presents and dinner is a challenge for most households at Christmas time.But imagine the stress of trying to do it in a family with 14 children.That is exactly the situation facing the Johnston family, from Co Down.Jennifer Johnston, 42, has recently given birth to her 14th child and she told PA news agency about the festive fun of trying to cook Christmas dinner for one of the biggest families in the UK.Jennifer and husband Mark’s full family is Chloe (23), Dylan (21), Ethan (20), Nadia (turns 18 on Christmas Eve), Kezia (15), Kaleb (14), Joell (12), Alfie...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Has ‘Every Intention’ Of Celebrating Christmas With Kanye West Despite Split

While Kim Kardashian may have filed to be ‘legally single,’ the reality star still wants to put the kids first and spend the holidays with her ex-husband. Kim Kardashian still has her heart set on having a strong co-parenting relationship with Kanye West. As the pair prepare for their first Christmas since the divorce, a source close to the family revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s planning on spending Christmas with her ex and their kids, even after she filed paperwork to be “legally single” earlier in December.
CELEBRITIES
Vice

It’s OK to Have a Shit Christmas

Maybe you're one of those people who’s a self-styled, unironic Christmas lover. “Is it okay to put your tree up in November ha ha” you message everyone every year without fail, before posting a meme about how you've still got trauma from when Emma Thompson opened the Joni Mitchell CD in Love Actually. Come December, you’re the one diligently organising “friend Christmas”, followed by “flat Christmas” and “mini work Christmas” –and you’re the one making sure everyone wears their paper crowns “or it won't be fun, guys”.
HALLOWEEN
Moulton Advertiser

An Alabama Christmas story that gets better every year

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) — Let’s just say Patrick Vacarella wasn’t exactly being a Boy Scout that day back in 1987. Just as he had done several times before, he wheeled his ’79 Trans-Am onto the road next to the Christmas tree lot on U.S. 31 in Vestavia Hills.
ALABAMA STATE
Seaside Signal

Finding a book for every day of the week

Beach Books is open seven days a week, owner Karen Emmerling said, because you never know when you might need a book. “My philosophy is you need a book every day of the week,” she said. “If you’re here on a Tuesday, we’re not going to be closed — because you might need a book. We’re open seven days a week, year-round.”
SEASIDE, OR
Pioneer Press

Literary pick of the week: An animal poem for every day of the year is the Season’s Best

So many beautiful books with lyrical texts were published this year, it’s hard to chose one as This Season’s Best. But we chose, anyway. Kudos to “Tiger, Tiger, Burning Bright,” made of an animal poem for each day of the year, a big, lavishly-illustrated anthology. The poetry spans the centuries, from William Blake (he of the Tiger! Tiger!), Lewis Carroll and Emily Dickinson, to contemporary writers including Judith Viorst, Margaret Wise Brown and Jane Yolen, as well as some from the Seneca Nation of Indians and Cheyenne and Chippewa tribes.
PETS
yourwilliamson.com

A Spirited Conversation: Pop into the new year with these Bubbly options

What a year! We thought last year was crazy, but the recovery year was just as crazy. The recovery has been bumpy, sometimes confusing and many adjustments were made. Shortages, vaccines and continued virtual communication and work became, and still are, a reality. When I was preparing to teach our...
MUSIC
wvgazettemail.com

Christmas Every Day: Celebrating Christmas with Krampus

It was good fortune that I even saw the sign, “Pictures with Krampus,” so I turned to my son, Emmett and said, “Hey, do you want to do that?”. It was his birthday and as much as I could, I wanted to do whatever he wanted. “Yeah,”...
ENTERTAINMENT
chiefexecutive.net

‘Sign Your Name at the End of Every Day’

As a successful entrepreneur and now EVP of Personal Growth Solutions at the John Maxwell Company, Becky Bursell knows that the “greatest frustration for leaders is not understanding where to spend their time.” Bursell created an amazing hack to help her solve this challenge: “I learned to focus more on wins and then to sign my name at the end of the day,” she told Corporate Competitor Podcast. The simple act, she said, reminds her where her time should be spent.
ECONOMY
Daily Advance

What would happen if every day was like Christmas Day?

Isaiah prophesied the coming of Jesus, and we read in Chapter 11, Verse 6, "The wolf will live with the lamb, the leopard will lie down with the goat, the calf and the lion and the yearling together; and a little child will lead them." The exact comparisons continue through Verse 9.
RELIGION
rockeramagazine.com

Every Day Is Christmas by Paul Cafcae

It's that time of year again, so put on your holy jolly playlist and get ready to include Paul Cafcae's "Every Day Is Christmas," a cheery yet unlike any other track. Russian-Canadian rock 'n' roll artist "Paul Cafcae" aims to shatter all the typos of the traditional Christmas songs that tell people it won't be Christmas without a companion, such as saying: "Christmas won't be the same without you, I'll have a blue Christmas without you," "All I want for Christmas is you", and so on. Many songs suggest that you can't have the perfect Christmas if you were alone. Paul boldly and proudly proclaims his own unique Christmas spirit and style of celebrating: "Every day is Christmas day since you're not with me. I don't need to hang my socks, and I don't need no tree." To establish that a person may be alone on Christmas and still have a good time and enjoy the holidays. Why don't we turn the heat down on this pressure cooker and let go of all the societal norm of needing to celebrate in a special way, surrounded by strangers caroling, family members who don't typically assemble, and a lover so you won’t be the only celibate?
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy