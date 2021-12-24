The Spirit Every Day Of The Year

It's that time of year again, so put on your holy jolly playlist and get ready to include Paul Cafcae's "Every Day Is Christmas," a cheery yet unlike any other track. Russian-Canadian rock 'n' roll artist "Paul Cafcae" aims to shatter all the typos of the traditional Christmas songs that tell people it won't be Christmas without a companion, such as saying: "Christmas won't be the same without you, I'll have a blue Christmas without you," "All I want for Christmas is you", and so on. Many songs suggest that you can't have the perfect Christmas if you were alone. Paul boldly and proudly proclaims his own unique Christmas spirit and style of celebrating: "Every day is Christmas day since you're not with me. I don't need to hang my socks, and I don't need no tree." To establish that a person may be alone on Christmas and still have a good time and enjoy the holidays. Why don't we turn the heat down on this pressure cooker and let go of all the societal norm of needing to celebrate in a special way, surrounded by strangers caroling, family members who don't typically assemble, and a lover so you won’t be the only celibate?

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO