Mike Munger and Terry Anderson say farewell to a great mind (hat tip to Don Boudreaux for linking to their piece). An excerpt:. “Rick” Stroup was one of the founders of the environmental economics movement; he was a conservationist of the first rank. “Conserving” resources requires accounting for the opportunity costs of using those resources. But in the 1970s the focus of “environmentalism” was command and control; it fell to economists such as Richard L. Stroup, John A. Baden, Terry L. Anderson, and others to point out that prices embody and enforce a concern for opportunity cost better than any alternative system.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO