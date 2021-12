Billionaire Hov joined Alicia Keys and Genius’ Rob Markman on Twitter Spaces where Markman immediately asked the question on everyone’s mind. Would Jay Z ever do Verzuz?. Jay replied “Nobody can stand on that stage with me. I ain’t gon’ lie. No disrespect,” he stated. “Everyone’s amazing in doing what they done. No one can stand on that stage with me. I’m just telling you guys the real. There’s not a chance in hell that anyone can stand on that stage with me. You got to stand in front of the ‘Grammy Family Freestyle’ live?! No one’s ever even seen me perform that. You got to stand in front of that? That ain’t never going to happen. Let’s move on from Verzuz.”

