College COVID-19 Cases Down From Last Year

Active COVID-19 outbreaks in Maryland increased 29% since last week, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich shared during a virtual media briefing Wednesday. Outbreaks increased 42% in childcare settings, 41% in school settings, 24% in group homes, 19% in nursing homes and 16% in assisted living facilities. Metrics like COVID-19 hospitalizations, test positivity and school-related outbreaks are on an upward trend. In the county, hospitalizations have continued to rise since mid-November, Public Health Emergency Preparedness Manager Sean O’Donnell said. 147 residents are hospitalized, compared to 130 patients last Tuesday, Dec. 7 and 66 patients about one month ago. He noted numbers plateaued over the last few days but have been on an upward trajectory. Elrich said hospitalization rates are as high as they were in mid-April.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO