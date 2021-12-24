ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College COVID-19 Cases Down From Last Year

The number of COVID-19 cases this semester at James Madison University versus last year is significantly lower, due in large part to the fact that 93% of all students are partially or fully vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus. Between July 1, 2020, and Jan. 3, JMU reported 1,763 positive...

Maryland COVID-19 Outbreaks Up 29% From Last Week

Active COVID-19 outbreaks in Maryland increased 29% since last week, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich shared during a virtual media briefing Wednesday. Outbreaks increased 42% in childcare settings, 41% in school settings, 24% in group homes, 19% in nursing homes and 16% in assisted living facilities. Metrics like COVID-19 hospitalizations, test positivity and school-related outbreaks are on an upward trend. In the county, hospitalizations have continued to rise since mid-November, Public Health Emergency Preparedness Manager Sean O’Donnell said. 147 residents are hospitalized, compared to 130 patients last Tuesday, Dec. 7 and 66 patients about one month ago. He noted numbers plateaued over the last few days but have been on an upward trajectory. Elrich said hospitalization rates are as high as they were in mid-April.
IDPH announces 59,312 new COVID-19 cases since last report

The following information from IDPH is updated daily on this page. If you have accessed this link through a third party, such as social media, the following information may not reflect the headline accessed through the third party. The information below is the latest information available from IDPH. For more information, visit the IDPH.
Funding At-Home Tests

As anyone who has taken the at-home COVID-19 tests knows, they are not inexpensive — if they can be found at all. That’s why it is encouraging to know the Biden administration plans to require health insurers to pay for these tests. In a report by The Ohio...
