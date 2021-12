"'Print Carnival' was a special topics class within the Art Department focused on ways to create spectacle and collaboration with printmaking techniques. For one exercise (small project) we created Xerox printstallations, as shown [below]. Printstallation is a hybrid term that combines Printmaking (a kind of graphic artmaking that uses a matrix to create multiples of an image) and Installation Art (artwork that transforms the viewer's perception of space). These Xerox printstallations were made with simple materials--sharpie drawings and 20 photocopies. The results are multiplicitous! These were a warm-up exercise for the Final Project in the class, which you may have seen at the End of the Semester Pop-Up Art Show."

