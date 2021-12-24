ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earth Science

When Can Climate Change Be Comedy?

Science Friday
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat if scientists warned of a certain upcoming doomsday and no one took them seriously? That’s the plot of director Adam McKay’s latest dark comedy, Don’t Look Up. Two astronomers discover a comet that’s heading towards the Earth. The catch: There’s only six months and 14 days to avert a total...

Can Mussel Beds Buffer Species Against Climate Change?

Habitat conservation can help buy time for heat-sensitive species in the face of climate change – but it might also leave them in a trap by preventing them from adapting in time, according to a new study from the UC Davis Bodega Marine Laboratory recently published in the journal Ecology.
Quantifying the Investing Risks of Climate Change

Welcome to The Green Investor Podcast powered by Investopedia. We are excited to launch this podcast and dive deep into the world of green investing. What does that even mean today, to be a green investor? We're going to explore that on this show, but we are starting from the premise that there are investors out there who want to invest, along with their beliefs, about protecting the environment, investing in sustainability, the companies that are promoting, and slowing down and even reversing climate change.
Climate Change Theatre Action on KCART

This week on Kansas City Actors Radio Theatre we are proud to present four short plays as part of Climate Change Theatre Action. “The Oysters” by Miranda Rose Hall brings attention to the plight of the oysters in the Chesapeake Bay. Filtering the water and building reefs, the Eastern Oyster is plagued by overharvesting and the pollution of the bay. http://www.mirandarosehall.com/
COMMENTARY: Trapped in the midst of climate change

Back in 1999, there was a fire in the Mont Blanc Tunnel, a highway tunnel connecting France and Italy. A semi-truck hauling flour and margarine caught fire and the driver was not aware of what was happening until he stopped almost halfway through the tunnel. Smoke filled the tunnel, obscuring...
In praise of village initiatives on climate change

I am delighted to write in praise of some initiatives taken by the village to address climate change. First, as reported in Wednesday Journal on Dec. 1, there is the “Better Homes, Better Planet” campaign, which offers guidance, expertise, and money to help residents cut energy use — and bills — through home weatherization, solar panels, and other energy savings and upgrades.
Climate change is here, and Detroit is flooding

In June 2021, a storm dumped more than six inches of rain on parts of Detroit. It overwhelmed the city’s outdated stormwater system. Streets flooded, and wastewater backed up into thousands of homes. For some residents, flooding has become all too familiar as climate change brings more extreme rain.
How climate change exacerbates conditions that can spawn lethal tornadoes

The deadly tornado outbreak that tore through communities from Arkansas to Illinois on the night of Dec. 10-11, 2021, was so unusual in its duration and strength, particularly for December, that a lot of people including the U.S. president are asking what role climate change might have played – and whether tornadoes will become more common in a warming world.
Marine life can cling together to survive effects of climate change

Some marine species can help protect others from climate change by shielding them from heat, according to a new study by a Texas A&M University at Galveston professor. Laura Jurgens, assistant professor of marine biology, and colleagues from the University of Vermont and the University of California at Davis detail the findings in the current issue of Ecology.
Individualism, Structuralism, and Climate Change

The climate crisis is incredibly daunting. It is driven by an unsustainable international system for energy production. It indicts the fundamental organizing principles of the global economy. As Costa Samaras put it, climate change is the landscape on which our future unfolds. How do individuals begin to meet such a challenge?
Making Democracy Work: Be the change to slow climate change

Carbon emissions affect the planet significantly, causing global warming and ultimately climate change. This warming causes extreme weather events like tropical storms, wildfires, severe droughts, melting of the polar ice caps, heat waves, rising sea levels and the disturbance of animals’ natural habitat. Greenhouse gases, including the carbon-containing gases...
7 Movies Like 'Don't Look Up' for More Apocalyptic Political Satire

Adam McKay is continuing his streak of prestige films with his latest big-budget political satire Don't Look Up. With one of the most impressive list of stars to ever grace the screen with names like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timothee Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Rob Morgan, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Mark Rylance and Kid Cudi, the film has already garnered and will continue to garner plenty of attention with audiences everywhere. The film focuses on two low-level astronomers from Michigan State University, tenured professor Randall Mindy and grad-student Kate Dibiasky, who discover that a comet the size of Mount Everest is set to hit Earth in six months time and will eliminate all life on the planet. The two travel the country to warn the world of its impending doom, but unfortunately, nobody takes them seriously.
Is Don't Look Up worth the watch?

There's only one film that everyone is talking about on Netflix this week – Don't Look Up. The movie, which premieres on the streaming platform on Christmas Eve, has a stellar cast with the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep all lending their acting skills to the story.
Don't Look Up Is More Than Your Standard Climate Cautionary Tale

If you follow the public conversation around climate change, you have probably heard about Don’t Look Up . The Netflix disaster movie, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as ignored scientists Randall Mindy and Kate Dibiasky, uses an impending comet strike as a cautionary tale for climate change. When the scientists deliver news of the potentially civilization-ending comet, leaders in government, media and business fail to meet the moment.
When did scientists first warn humanity about climate change?

Climate change warnings are coming thick and fast from scientists; thousands have signed a paper stating that ignoring climate change would yield "untold suffering" for humanity, and more than 99% of scientific papers agree that humans are the cause. But climate change wasn't always on everyone's radar. So when did humans first become aware of climate change and the dangers it poses?
The Humans review – Thanksgiving family drama turns apocalyptic

Stephen Karam has adapted his award-winning 2016 Broadway play for the cinema, and directs: the result is like an expressionist horror by Polanski. In theory, it’s about a family gathering for a Thanksgiving lunch, the sort of event that can usually be expected to bring about the phased disclosure of all the characters’ individual secrets and micro-tragedies. This feels more serious. These people look like the last group of humans left alive after some apocalyptic catastrophe, the remnants of homo sapiens being watched and examined at a distance by aliens. The grimly damp and undecorated duplex in which they have assembled could almost be a mass hallucination, triggered by a trauma worse than anything they’re talking about.
Strategic Forest Reserves can protect biodiversity in the western United States and mitigate climate change

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 2, ArticleÂ number:Â 254 (2021) Cite this article. Forest preservation is crucial for protecting biodiversity and mitigating climate change. Here we assess current forest preservation in the western United States using spatial data and find that beyond the 18.9% (17.5 Mha) currently protected, an additional 11.1% (10.3 Mha) is needed to achieve 30% preservation by 2030 (30"‰Ã—"‰30). To help meet this regional preservation target, we developed a framework that prioritizes forestlands for preservation using spatial metrics of biodiversity and/or carbon within each ecoregion. We show that meeting this preservation target would lead to greater protection of animal and tree species habitat, current carbon stocks, future carbon accumulation, and forests that are important for surface drinking water. The highest priority forestlands are primarily owned by the federal government, though substantial areas are also owned by private entities and state and tribal governments. Establishing Strategic Forest Reserves would help protect biodiversity and carbon for climate adaptation and mitigation.
