Willie Nelson's Singing "Chops" All There On 1961 Debut

By Michael Fremer
 3 days ago

The term “singer/songwriter” hadn’t yet been coined when the “hotter’n a depot stove” 29 year-old songwriter Willie Nelson stepped into the studio to record his debut album for Liberty Records. Back then, you were either a songwriter or a singer, though of course there were a very few who were both....

