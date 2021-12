Three Ironton teens are seriously injured after a one-vehicle accident early Friday morning. The Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Highway N-N, east of Indian Creek. The driver, a 16-year-old male, was traveling too fast in his 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis, began to skid, ran off the right side of the roadway, and struck a tree. This caused the driver to be ejected from his seat and return to the road. The occupants, a 16-year-old and 15-year-old female, were transported to Parkland Hospital while the male driver was taken to Mercy Hospital South. None of the teenagers were wearing a seatbelt in the accident.

SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO ・ 8 DAYS AGO