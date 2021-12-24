ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Reporter's Pick: The importance of sharing history with our readers

By View Comments
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IdQjk_0dV5i1N300

As 2021 draws to a close, The Sentinel's executive editor Sarah Leach asked each reporter to pick one of our favorite stories of the year, big or small, to share again with readers.

My pick: "Old Haunts of Holland"

Between vaccine mandates, business closures, staffing shortages and an ongoing pandemic, it's not often I get the chance to slow down and focus on a topic that might bring a smile to readers' faces.

But a few times in 2021, I was able to pour through historic records, chat with locals and visit our archives to write pieces for a series called "Old Haunts of Holland." Each article was a labor of love — 1,500 words covering decades of memories and dozens of photos to match.

I started this series in mid-2020, covering The Wooden Shoe, Russ' Restaurants and The Warm Friend. But it didn't really take off until I wrote about the Ottawa Beach Hotel, perhaps one of the most significant historical sites in Holland — and yet, one many residents have never heard of.

The outpouring of support in response to that article — and the stories on Jenison Electric Park, Holland Country Club, Felt Mansion and Lakewood Farm and Zoo that followed — made a difficult year much more rewarding as a journalist.

"Old Haunts" has now expanded into "Places from the Past," a statewide series with a wider lens that's already covered Traverse City State Hospital and The Mountain of Black River.

Meeting and chatting with these developers and business owners is a great reminder that, without covering our history, we miss context in today's events. I can't wait to see where "Places from the Past" will take our readers in 2022.

— Contact reporter Cassandra Lybrink at cassandra.lybrink@hollandsentinel.com. Follow her on Instagram @BizHolland.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holland, MI
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#The Wooden Shoe#The Ottawa Beach Hotel#Holland Country Club#Lakewood Farm And Zoo#Instagram
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

357
Followers
461
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy