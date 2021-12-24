ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Get the 70mai Dashcam Pro Plus A500S device with an 18% discount

By Wendy Xi, Under $100
brumpost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDashcams have become really essential for car owners nowadays as they help to capture every activity as you drive with minimal effort and that is where the 70Mai Dashcam Pro Plus A500S comes in. The device sorts 1944P GPS technology and also DVR 4H parking support thanks to rear...

www.brumpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dashcam#Android#Gps#Dvr#Wdr#Gps Monitors#Adas
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on 70-inch TVs — from $500

Christmas is coming and Best Buy has just launched a fantastic flash sale on 70-inch TVs. Whether you’re looking for the best 4K TV deals or the latest QLED TV deals (seriously, QLED), Best Buy has some of the best highlights right now if you’re looking for a new TV that will cost you less than usual. These are just some of the 70-inch TV deals going on at the moment but we thought we’d pick out the cream of the crop to make it easier for you to decide. Buy any of them now and you’ll even get them in time for Christmas.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $200 on MacBooks, iPads and Apple Watches

Table of Contents Best Deals on iPads The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops MacBook Pro (Intel Core i5) 13″ Display with Touch Bar Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on the iMac Best Deals on the iPhone 13 Get the iPhone 13 + Free Apple AirPods Pro The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Apple HomePod Mini Bundle Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops The Christmas shopping blitz has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean great Apple deals aren’t still available in time for the holidays. And while Apple itself doesn’t tend to...
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

Is the Z9 the Cheapest Pro Camera Nikon Has Released?

Nikon has been rightly praised for the top end specifications of the recently announced Z9. It has taken the mirrorless space race to the next level, regaining lost ground to sit at the genetic top of the proverbial camera tree. While $5,500 is clearly a lot of money, is the Z9 the cheapest pro-spec camera the company has released?
ELECTRONICS
d1softballnews.com

AirPods Pro on offer with an incredible discount on Amazon

For fans of Apple products these last few days are very interesting. As we have told you in several articles, many products of the Cupertino company are in offer on Amazon at prices never seen before and with incredible discounts. From the Apple Watch 7, through the iPhone 12 and up to the iPhone 13. And from today the AirPods Pro, the Apple’s top-of-the-range in-ear wireless headphones. And the discount is really important: well the 32% on the list price. And there is also the possibility of buying them in installments at zero interest.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
windowscentral.com

Juicy discounts on Samsung 980 Pro SSDs are here, save up to $100

We've all been there before: You're at your gaming PC, getting ready to play some Call of Duty Warzone, but then you find out the game requires an update. "No worries," you think to yourself, expecting a couple of measly gigabytes' worth of space to be needed. Then, you get hit with the actual number: 600 gigabytes of space are required for the weekly update of nothing but cosmetics and a few minor bug tweaks. "Good God," you moan, realizing you can't even fit such a girthy update onto your existing 500GB SSD. That's where Samsung comes in to save the day.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

This Christmas Eve Deal Shaves $675 Off the Price of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Folding Smartphones

Christmas Eve is upon us, and while there are gifts from friends and family that are sure to surprise you, sometimes a gift for yourself may be the best one you’ll get this year. If you’ve waited around for a smartphone deal, the Discover Samsung event happening right now has an irresistible one that’s tough to pass over. For a limited time today, you can get up to $675 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G — along with a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 to complete the package. Let’s go through the numbers and explain why this...
ELECTRONICS
whidbeynewstimes.com

QuickCharge Pro Reviews: Fast Charging Device Worth the Money?

QuickCharge Pro is a multi-port charger that allows consumers to charge multiple devices simultaneously rapidly. The device is ready to work from the moment it is taken out of the box, bringing the user up to a 100% battery for any device with a USB charging cable. What is QuickCharge...
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Deal | The rarely discounted Nvidia Shield TV Pro is finally on sale

There are lots of different streaming devices to choose from nowadays, but unfortunately many are tied to a proprietary operating system like Apple's tvOS or Amazon's Fire OS. Streaming enthusiasts who would like to invest in a more open streaming device based on Android TV should take a look at a current deal for the Nvidia Shield TV Pro, which has just been hit with a rare discount on Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Green Monday deals: M1 Mac mini $569, Apple Watch sale, MacBook Pro discounts, iMac bargains

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Prices have been slashed on Apple hardware this Green Monday as retailers like Amazon, Adorama and B&H work to earn your shopping dollars. Find the lowest price ever on Apple's M1 Mac mini, the season's bestApple Watch deals, iMac markdowns and more.
ELECTRONICS
commercialintegrator.com

INOGENI Introduces BYOM 4KX-PLUS Device

INOGENI, a Canadian-based designer and manufacturer of video conferencing solutions has introduced the 4KX-PLUS, an HDMI to USB 3.0 converter that enables third-party meetings (BYOM and BYOD) such as Microsoft Teams or Zoom with Cisco Webex Room Series. The device connects cameras and microphones to any laptop allowing guests to...
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

KUMI GW16T Pro Smartwatch is up for Early Bird Discount (Bonus Giveaway)

This holiday season, KUMI is giving out an interesting deal and giveaway on its KUMI GW16T Pro Smartwatch. The watch which generally retails for $59.98 will be available at a discounted price of $35.99 only at AliExpress. This super deal starts on 27 December and ends on 30 December PST.
YOGA
Rolling Stone

Beats’ Wireless Headphones Are Under $129 — Their Lowest Price This Season

Beats’ Solo3 wireless headphones are among the company’s most technically advanced headphones, packing big sound, all-day battery life and Apple-designed technology into a sleek, slim package. The headphones don’t normally go on sale, but they’re marked down to $129.95 right now (normally $199.95) — their lowest price this season. The $70 discount isn’t tied to a larger sale or promotion, and probably won’t last very long, so we recommend picking up a pair of headphones while you still can. Amazon Buy: Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones $129.95 Beats has established itself as a design and technology-driven audio company, and the Solo3 continues that tradition by...
ELECTRONICS
brumpost.com

Get the iLife V7S Plus Robot Vacuum Cleaner with a massive 60% discount

Yeah, you read it right! AliExpress is giving a huge 60% discount to Brumposters to commemorate the festive period. Because of that, you can now grab the amazing iLife V7s Plus vacuum cleaner at just US$133.32 instead of US$333.31. But it’s not only the price that makes this an amazing product.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy