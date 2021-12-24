ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Haverhill Offers Free Downtown Parking Through Saturday, Plans Added Trash Pickups Next Week

By WHAV Staff
 2 days ago
The City of Haverhill is playing Santa, sort of. There are no toys, but free downtown Haverhill parking began Thursday and remains in effect...

WHAV

Familiar Village Square Restaurant in Bradford Formally Reopens

The well-known Village Square Restaurant in Bradford’s Central Square formally reopened yesterday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce helped owner Anthony Raia cut the ribbon at the 109 S. Main St., Haverhill. Calee Merenda from state Sen. Diana DiZoglio’s office and Ryan Dekeon from...
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Arndt Recreates Former Cogswell School in Gingerbread to Support ArtSpace Fundraising Effort

A local artist has taken on a holiday challenge every year since 2017 to not only create an elaborate gingerbread house, but to bring attention to good causes. This year, Jenny Arndt chose to create a “decked out” gingerbread replica of the former George F. Cogswell School in Bradford, while highlighting the fundraising campaign to redevelop the building into Cogswell ArtSpace.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Plug Pond Recreation Area Gets Tepid Haverhill ConCom Approval for $600,000 Upgrade

The Haverhill Conservation Commission has given lukewarm approval to a plan to upgrade the city’s Plug Pond recreation area. Last January, city councilors approved borrowing $586,000 for the city’s contribution to the project on land adjacent to what is formally known as Lake Saltonstall. The expense will be offset by a $400,000 a State Parklands Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities grant. Ronald Headrick of Greenman Pederson Engineering told commissioners the upgrades will include the installation of a new playground, shoreline restoration, reduction in unused paved areas, improved pathways and burying exposed power lines.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Massachusetts Broadband Institute Supports Internet Help in Haverhill, Methuen and Lawrence

Haverhill, Methuen and Lawrence are among Gateway cities targeted to receive help boosting Wi-Fi capacity in public libraries, providing internet at shelters to support homeless families and developing free, neighborhood-wide mesh Wi-Fi networks. Essex County Community Foundation last week received unspecified state support from the Regional Digital Equity Partnership Program...
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Gourmet House Asian Cuisine Opens in Central Square, Bradford

Haverhill’s newest Asian restaurant formally opened last week in Central Square, Bradford. Gourmet House Asian Cuisine, 115 S. Main St., was opened by owners Lucy Lu and Youjuan Lu. The restaurant is open every day, but Tuesdays, with dine in, takeout and delivery. The menu includes a number of...
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Sixth Annual Caroling and Camaraderie This Sunday at East Parish Meeting House

Haverhill’s 1838-era East Parish Meeting House presents its Sixth Annual Caroling and Camaraderie, led by the Greenleaf Musicians, this Sunday afternoon. The free concert features a warm fire, refreshments, candlelight and, what organizers say is, “neighborly cheer.” It takes place Sunday, Dec. 19, at 4 p.m., at 150 Middle Road, Haverhill. Parking is available on the lot or in driveways across the street.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Elks Plan Breakfast with Santa this Sunday

Haverhill Lodge of Elks #165 is inviting children to have Breakfast with Santa this Sunday. The white-bearded man from the north pole will be on hand Sunday, Dec. 19, from 10 a.m.-noon, at the Elks building, 24 Summer St, Haverhill. Breakfast is $5 a person and children 12 and under...
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Free COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccine Clinic Friday at Haverhill High School

The state is having a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic for anyone five years old and up Friday afternoon at Haverhill High School. Those targeted are “people and communities that have been hardest hit by the pandemic” with no identification or health insurance required. Online registration is preferred, and the clinic is limited to 100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Those attending are asked to wear masks.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Full Package of Haverhill Public School Job Trades Wins Praise

There was praise all around last week when the complete package of Haverhill school job shifts was formally presented to the Haverhill School Committee. School Superintendent Margaret Marotta told the Committee Shaun Ashworth, a longtime history teacher at Haverhill High moved into the ninth grade assistant principal’s post at the school. Hailey Prunier, a member of the Student Advisory Council and one of Ashworth’s former students said she is very pleased.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Plaistow, N.H., Orders All Residents, Visitors, Vendors to Wear Facial Masks in Town Buildings

Those visiting town buildings in Plaistow, N.H., must again wear facial masks as COVID-19 cases are increasing in Plaistow, Rockingham County and the State of New Hampshire. In a statement putting the mask policy into effect, the Board of Selectmen noted New Hampshire has been number one in cases in the U.S. for more than a week. They said staff, visitors, residents, vendors, repair persons, delivery persons, committee members and board members entering town buildings must be masked at all times.
PLAISTOW, NH
Haverhill, MA
97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

