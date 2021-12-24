Haverhill Offers Free Downtown Parking Through Saturday, Plans Added Trash Pickups Next Week

The Haverhill Conservation Commission has given lukewarm approval to a plan to upgrade the city’s Plug Pond recreation area. Last January, city councilors approved borrowing $586,000 for the city’s contribution to the project on land adjacent to what is formally known as Lake Saltonstall. The expense will be offset by a $400,000 a State Parklands Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities grant. Ronald Headrick of Greenman Pederson Engineering told commissioners the upgrades will include the installation of a new playground, shoreline restoration, reduction in unused paved areas, improved pathways and burying exposed power lines.

