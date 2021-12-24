ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At-home COVID tests becoming increasingly difficult to find as cases rise

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHOENIX — At-home COVID tests are becoming harder and harder to find as delta and omicron cases continue to increase. President Biden announced plans to make 500 million tests available to anyone who wants one for free. But in the meantime, supply in stores is...

Related
TheDailyBeast

Woman ‘Incredibly Disturbed’ to Find ‘Hundreds’ of COVID Test Samples in FedEx Package

A package allegedly containing hundreds of COVID-19 test samples was mistakenly shipped by FedEx from a city in Massachusetts to a woman’s doorstep in Hawaii over the weekend. Meagan Melum, a mother to three small children, told The Boston Globe she was “incredibly disturbed, scared, shocked” to open the box and find “hundreds of biohazard bags.” Melum, 38, said she “screamed” for her husband and ran outside with the package, which contained vials labelled with testers’ full names, birthdates, and Social Security numbers. Calling the delivery service, “we got passed around on the phone from FedEx customer service for over an hour,” she said. FedEx eventually called Melum back on Monday, picking up the package the same day, she said. A Tuesday statement from the company called the entire incident “completely unacceptable.” The samples allegedly originated with LabElite, a company with a processing lab in Chicago, where the package was supposed to have been delivered. “We’ve been fine all throughout this pandemic,” a company official told the Globe. “And then this one time I guess it got misplaced.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
kezi.com

Amazon, Walmart and pharmacies limit purchase of at-home COVID tests

(CNN) -- Amazon, Walmart, CVS, Walgreens are limiting the number of at-home COVID-19 kits customers can buy due to huge demand. The rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant ahead of the holidays has sparked the surge -- and there has been anecdotal evidence over the past week of test shortages at stores across the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China's Xi'an tests millions as Covid cases rise

The Chinese city of Xi'an began testing millions of residents for the coronavirus on Tuesday after the detection of more than 40 new cases raised concerns of wider transmission ahead of a busy travel season. China, where the virus was first detected, has slowed new cases to a trickle since the middle of last year through border restrictions, targeted lockdowns and lengthy quarantines as it pursues a zero-Covid strategy. But the world's second-largest economy is now fighting local outbreaks in several cities, including key industrial hubs in the east and south. Authorities are keen to extinguish the flare-ups ahead of a crucial period that will see the capital Beijing host the Winter Olympics in February as well as a surge in cross-country travel during the Lunar New Year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGN News

Cook County recommends increased mitigation practices as COVID-19 cases rise

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — As COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the area, the Cook County Department of Public Health is recommending increased mitigation practices. The health department is recommending non-vaccinated residents to not gather indoors with others outside of your household. Additionally, businesses are urged to require patrons to be fully vaccinated for entry […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
WTGS

Demand for COVID tests, at-home kits increases ahead of holidays

WASHINGTON (TND) — As the omicron variant continues to spread rapidly across the U.S., the number of COVID infections is only expected to climb through the new year. Right now, communities are focusing on boosting COVID-19 testing resources. It seems this holiday season, the hottest item isn't a toy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
iheart.com

Tropical Park out of Regeneron due to increased demand as COVID cases rise

Miami-Dade county officials announced Tuesday that the COVID-19 site at Tropical Park has run out of Regeneron antibody drugs amid a rise in COVID cases. Tropical Park, a 24/7 vaccination and PCR testing site with drive-up service, is one of two sites in the county offering free monoclonal antibody treatment for anyone 12 and older who's at high risk and has contracted or been exposed to COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Forbes

With Covid-19 Cases On The Rise, Will Work From Home Stocks Recover?

Our theme of Work From Home Stocks - which includes companies that provide software focused on connectivity, collaboration, and cybersecurity - has declined by about 9% year-to-date, compared to the S&P 500, which remains up by about 21% year-to-date. While investors have been moving out of high-growth software stocks that soared earlier in the pandemic, the theme has been particularly badly hit by the increasingly hawkish stance by the U.S. Fed, which is looking at as many as three interest rate hikes next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
