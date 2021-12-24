ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Scores 17 off bench

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Maxey provided 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, three assists, one block and three steals in 34 minutes...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Tyrese Maxey's New Jersey House Reportedly Caught Fire

Tyrese Maxey has had a great year for the Philadelphia 76ers thus far. He has become the new starting point guard for the Philadelphia 76ers and has had a bit of a breakout season, averaging 17.0 PPG, 3.4 RPG, and 4.6 APG. It is clear that things are going well...
NBA
Courier Post

House of Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey catches fire in Voorhees

The home of Philadelphia 76ers point guard Tyrese Maxey caught fire Christmas Eve night in Voorhees. No injuries were reported. The house on Fairway Drive in the township caught fire around 7 p.m. The team is working with the second-year star to make sure he has everything he needs, according to published reports. Maxey and his family escaped the residence unharmed, according to reports.
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
inquirer.com

Tyrese Maxey, Georges Niang clear COVID-19 protocol; Joel Embiid misses shootaround

WASHINGTON — Tyrese Maxey and Georges Niang were both on hand at the 76ers’ shootaround Sunday morning after clearing the COVID-19 health and safety protocol. Meanwhile, Joel Embiid missed the shootaround because of being under the weather. The four-time All-Star is scheduled to compete in Sunday night’s game against the Washington Wizards at the Capital One Arena.
NBA
Yardbarker

Sixers' Tyrese Maxey Cleared to Play vs. Wizards on Sunday

Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey has been battling a quad contusion lately. Maxey has been dealing with an uphill battle after suffering the minor setback in the 76ers' matchup against the Miami Heat nearly two weeks ago. His quad contusion kept him off the court in Philly's matchup on the road...
NBA
NBC Philadelphia

Sixers Guard Tyrese Maxey's NJ Home Goes up in Flames

The home of 76ers point guard Tyrese Maxey caught on fire on Christmas Eve, a team official confirmed Friday night. According to the official, Maxey and his family are safe after their Voorhees home caught fire Friday night. The team is working closely with him to ensure he and his family have the support they need.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Furkan Korkmaz
Person
Matisse
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Person
Seth Curry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Fg#Sixers
fadeawayworld.net

Ray Allen Doesn't Think Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant Would Shoot Many Three-Pointers If They Played In The Modern NBA: "I Just Don't Think Their Games Were Designed To Sit Out There And Wait Behind The Three-Point Line."

Many fans wonder how Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan would fare in the modern NBA. Jordan and Kobe played in very different eras, where athleticism and physicality were in greater emphasis. Whereas the modern NBA is more about skill and finesse, especially when it comes to shooting. The current NBA...
NBA
NESN

Jalen Rose Issues Warning To Celtics About Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics are stuck in neutral, consistently hovering around .500 for most of the 2021-22 NBA season and unable to reach a new gear to begin climbing the Eastern Conference standings. The mediocrity dates back to last season, in fact, making it all the more troublesome that the C’s...
NBA
Lakers Daily

Bill Simmons provides compelling argument on why Anthony Davis is declining on Lakers

Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently offered his thoughts on the state of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. Simmons believes Davis is declining, and he explained why. “What’s weird is Davis’ career has gone in the wrong direction,” Simmons said. “… If your free-throw attempts are going down, your rebounds are going down, your field-goal percentage is going down, your points are going down, and you’re in your late 20s, that doesn’t make sense. You should be peaking in your late 20s. … I just think he has too much weight. I think he should have like a [Kevin] Garnett/[Tim] Duncan kind of a body versus it seems like he’s trying to become a center, and I don’t know if he can carry the weight.”
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS LA

Nets’ Kevin Durant To Miss Christmas Game Against Lakers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – The Brooklyn Nets will be without star forward Kevin Durant on Saturday in the marquee Christmas Day game against the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. The 11-time NBA All Star has been in league health and safety protocols since Dec. 18 and it was confirmed Friday that he will be out on Saturday. Durant is one of eight players on the Nets in health and safety protocols. The Nets will be without 8 players against the Lakers on Christmas Day — including Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/IvPm2OzY0s — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 24, 2021 In the NBA, more than 100...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy