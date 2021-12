The Atlanta Hawks haven't had the season that fans expected of them after their Eastern Conference Finals appearance. They are only 14-16, and 11th in the Eastern Conference. Even though the Hawks themselves currently have a paltry record, superstar Trae Young has had an insanely good season on an individual level. Trae Young is averaging 27.3 PPG and 9.3 APG this year, and it's clear that he has been a force on the offensive end of the floor.

