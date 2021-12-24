ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Orange County getting hit by Heavy Rain, Snow Levels Remain High

By 2 hours ago
cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the Orange County region is getting hit by...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Parts of California get a White Christmas after snowfall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Parts of California are getting a White Christmas after all, with snowfall pounding mountains across the state. Other areas of California, however, saw a wet and rainy Christmas as storms continue to drench the state, causing flash flooding and evacuations in some areas over the holiday period.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

I-80 Closed At Donner Pass Due To Heavy Storm

TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Due to the intensity of the storm, Interstate 80 has been closed at Donner Pass. As can be seen in the video posted on Instagram by ActiveNorCal, the road is almost completely obscured by the snowstorm. The highway is closed from Colfax to the Nevada state line due to low visibility. Drivers have been advised to use alternate routes during travel. For more information about highway closures, visit the Caltrans website, here. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Active NorCal (@activenorcal)
TRAFFIC
kqennewsradio.com

STORM WARNINGS FOR REGION, HEAVY SNOW ABOVE 500 FEET

Storm warnings remain in effect for most of southern Oregon through early Monday morning. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said heavy snow is expected above 500 feet with additional snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches, and locally higher amounts to 18 inches above 2,500 feet. 3 to 6 inches is possible below 500 feet. This is for central Douglas County, Josephine County and eastern Curry County.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Orange County, CA
Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
County
Orange County, CA
cbslocal.com

First Alert Colorado Weather: Wind-Driven Snow To Create Dangerous Mountain Travel Sunday

DENVER (CBS4) – Holiday travelers will potentially have a tough time getting through the mountains of Colorado on Sunday as a new winter storm arrives from California. In addition to heavy snow this storm will bring a lot of wind to the state. The combination of wind and snow may create white-out conditions at times, especially on higher and exposed mountain passes.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Thunderstorms#Mountain#Extreme Weather
NBC Bay Area

Photos: Holiday Storm Images From Around California

Early winter storms brought days of rain and snow to California. The storm drenched Northern California at the start of a busy travel week before bringing steady rain and snow to Southern California Wednesday and into the holiday weekend. On Saturday, a 70-mile stretch of highway over the top of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Plunging Temperatures Leave Blanket Of Snow On Bay Area Hills

LOS GATOS (CBS SF) – Snow isn’t a common event in the Bay Area, but video shot Saturday evening showed snow piling up on the ground and along the road Christmas night in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The unusual seasonal sight happened as light snow flurries fell in the area of Loma Prieta Avenue in Los Gatos.  ALSO READ: Sierra Nevada Gets a Whiteout Christmas With More to Come The area above the Soquel Demonstration State Forest and near Loma Prieta Winery saw some snowfall around 9 p.m. Saturday as temperatures dropped. The National Weather Service is forecasting widespread snowfall in higher elevations of...
LOS GATOS, CA
Daily Mail

Western states including Nevada and Oregon see a white Christmas with up to three feet of snow - but Mississippi and West Texas enjoy balmy festivities with record-breaking 80F heat

The weather is certainly frightful as the National Weather Service warned it will be 'wet, wintry, windy, and a White Christmas' for the West as the South hits record-breaking high temperatures. Washington, Nevada, Oregon, and Arizona are getting a picture-perfect white Christmas as heavy snow blankets the states, causing dangerous...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS News

Winter storm hits West for Christmas

Parts of California are getting a White Christmas after all, with snowfall pounding mountains across the state. Other areas of California, however, saw a wet and rainy Christmas as storms continue to drench the state, causing flash flooding and evacuations in some areas over the holiday period. At Donner Pass...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
The Denver Gazette

Major storm dumps snow, closes mountain routes in California

COLFAX, Calif. (AP) — A major Christmas weekend storm caused whiteout conditions and closed key highways amid blowing snow in mountains of Northern California and Nevada, with forecasters warning that travel in the Sierra Nevada could be difficult for several days. Authorities near Reno said three people were injured in a 20-car pileup on Interstate 395, where drivers described limited visibility on Sunday. Further west, a 70-mile (112-kilometer) stretch of Interstate 80 was shut until at least Monday from Colfax, California, through the Lake Tahoe...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Some I-80 Drivers Caught In Snow Due To Weather Conditions

KINGVALE (CBS13) — As rain continued to hit the valley, some drivers were caught by surprise up in the foothills. One family was all loaded up in a new car, ready for a new experience on their way to Idaho. Sophia Fellman and her crew from the Bay Area decided to bail on chain installation. Chain Controls were still in place along I-80 and Highway 50 in the Sierra Thursday evening. “This is my first time even getting chains on the car, so def going to have somebody else do it,” she said. And they weren’t alone. “You just don’t want to do this. No, too...
TRAFFIC
krcrtv.com

Heavy rain and snow through the holiday weekend

The cold and wet weather has arrived and is expected to stick around through the holiday weekend. We were expecting a break from the wet weather for the morning hours on Friday but the rain and snow return for the middle and second half of the day with snow levels dropping back down to about 2,500 feet.
REDDING, CA
cbslocal.com

Colorado Weather: Heavy Snow And Rare December Rain Winding Down

DENVER(CBS)- After burying the mountains with feet of snow our pre-Christmas blast is beginning to wind down. The storm system is already moving into the mid-west. So far, many amounts have ranged from 1 to 2 feet of snow and will probably be higher by Christmas Day. A look at...
COLORADO STATE
CBS San Francisco

Christmas Morning Lightning, Thunder, Hail In North Bay; Flood Advisory In East Bay; Extreme Avalanche Warning In Sierra

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A storm front filled with cold unstable air rolled into the San Francisco Bay Area Christmas morning, bringing with it lightning, thunder and hail to neighborhoods in Santa Rosa and another drenching to hills already saturated by the December storms. The brunt of the storm front was expected to roll through the San Francisco Bay Area early Christmas afternoon, but waves of intense downpours began much earlier. Organized line of rain, with the occasional thunderstorm, now moving over the heart of the Bay. As that line passes expect gusty winds, brief uptick in rain and even some...
SANTA ROSA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy