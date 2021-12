On November 30, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt rejected a request by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma to extend a hunting and fishing compact between the state and the Cherokee and Choctaw Nations that went into effect on January 1, 2017. The Governor's rejection comes with disapproval from five tribes in Oklahoma, citing that Governor Stitt previously supported the compact. The Governor's rejection of the compact means tribal members will need to pay the state rates for hunting and fishing licenses and tags.

HOBBIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO