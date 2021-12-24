The Life: Spencer Redd

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Tom Brady was in rare form on Sunday but not in a good way. Brady lost his temper during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 9-0 shutout loss to the Saints, evidenced by a moment when he shouted at New Orleans interim head coach Dennis Allen after throwing the game-sealing interception. Tampa...
The Pittsburgh Steelers are staring at their biggest game of the season. They will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday in a pivotal matchup. Pittsburgh is 7-6-1 on the season, a half game behind the Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts and the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers tie earlier...
There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
FRISCO - "There's only one ball.''. Those four simple words are the best explanation as to why Amari Cooper has not in the last three games or so been a very productive part of the Dallas Cowboys offense. And Dak Prescott used those four simple words ... and a few...
Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
The Baltimore Ravens lost quarterback Tyler Huntley to the COVID-19 reserve list the day before kickoff against the Cincinnati Bengals. With starter Lamar Jackson already battling injury, the Ravens face an uphill battle against their AFC North rival. If Jackson (ankle) is unable to go after missing practice all week,...
John Johnson III is watching his Cleveland Browns from home because of COVID-19 protocols. But that’s not stopping him from chiming in on Cleveland’s Christmas game against the Green Bay Packers. After Baker Mayfield threw his second interception of the first half on Saturday, Johnson took to Twitter...
The Cincinnati Bengals saw one version of a hobbled Lamar Jackson in 2020. They probably wouldn’t mind seeing it again in 2021. Before their Week 5 matchup in Baltimore last season, Jackson missed one Ravens practice with a knee injury, then the next with an illness. He was a full participant in a Friday walk-through, and said after a 27-3 win that the knee injury “didn’t really affect me at ...
The Minnesota Vikings have a tough challenge ahead of them in Week 16 but will find a way to beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season is already underway and fans of the Minnesota Vikings are a bit worried about the future of their franchise despite winning back-to-back games and getting to a 7-7 record on the season.
On Thursday night in the Gasparilla Bowl, Florida linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper was ejected from the game in the third quarter. It was difficult to figure out what exactly led Hopper to shove Brett Bell. After the game, Hopper’s father explained what happened to On3’s Corey Bender. Bender...
A pair of important Vikings offensive players are questionable heading into Sunday's crucial home game against the Rams. Let's go through those, as well as a few other injury updates. Questionable: Adam Thielen and C.J. Ham. Thielen is doing everything he can to return from a high-ankle sprain this week...
The special ball Aaron Rodgers used to throw his Green Bay Packers record 443rd touchdown pass contained an error. Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in his Packers’ 24-22 win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. His first touchdown pass of the game helped him break Brett Favre’s record for most touchdown passes by a Packers quarterback.
The Saints were busy on Christmas Eve, signing veteran QB Blake Bortles amid their latest outbreak which has landed a 12th player on the COVID list. But Sean Payton is making his return after a week absence. See more on WWL and Audacy.
