The Atlanta Hawks took on the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night in what was another shorthanded affair for Nate McMillan’s team. Sharife Cooper joined six other Hawks in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, while Wes Iwundu would make his Hawks debut. Atlanta pulled out an unlikely 98-96 win over the 76ers despite losing two more players to injuries in the second half of this one.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO