ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffern, NY

RCC Launches New Micro-Credentialing Initiative Programs Designed to Help Students Distinguish Themselves in a Competitive Marketplace

By RCC Marketing
sunyrockland.edu
 4 days ago

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (December 23, 2021) – Rockland Community College has announced a new micro-credentialing initiative to help students distinguish themselves in a competitive marketplace. Micro-credentials fully leverage workforce capabilities with highly marketable skills by gaining specific knowledge in emerging fields and promoting professional growth for students in a new distance...

sunyrockland.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockland County, NY
Education
City
Suffern, NY
County
Rockland County, NY
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rcc#Suny College#Soft Skills#Credentialing#Front Office Management#Support Professional#Lumina Foundation
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy