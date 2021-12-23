RCC Launches New Micro-Credentialing Initiative Programs Designed to Help Students Distinguish Themselves in a Competitive Marketplace
ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (December 23, 2021) – Rockland Community College has announced a new micro-credentialing initiative to help students distinguish themselves in a competitive marketplace. Micro-credentials fully leverage workforce capabilities with highly marketable skills by gaining specific knowledge in emerging fields and promoting professional growth for students in a new distance...sunyrockland.edu
Comments / 0