ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

24 Must See Concert Tours Coming To New England In 2022

By Cooper Fox
94.9 HOM
94.9 HOM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Even though a few winter / early spring tours rolled through New England at the beginning of 2020, the pandemic prevented the massive summer tour season from taking place that year. While 2021 was a little better, we still saw many of the super star performers choose to air on the...

949whom.com

Comments / 0

Related
KYTV

Legendary singer Don McLean announces concert tour stop in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Legendary sing Don McLean will perform in Springfield. McLean will play at the Gillioz Theatre on Friday, May 20. The singer is known for his massive hit “American Pie,” which was voted the No. 5 song in a poll of the 365 “Songs of the Century” compiled by the Recording Industry Association of America and the National Endowment for the Arts.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
stepoutbuffalo.com

10 Must See Concerts in Buffalo & WNY This January

As of late December, it looks like The Powers That Be aren’t going to shut down live music just yet. That could change. January 2022 is actually a great month for music at our local mid-sized venues. Power pop heavy hitters Motion City Soundtrack come to Town Ballroom on January 8, while Arkells have a three-night residency there just a few days later.
BUFFALO, NY
musicfestnews.com

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Cancels Final Night of Holiday Concert Tour

IHeartRadio Jingle Ball Cancels Final Night of Holiday Concert Tour. The final stop of iHeartRadio’s Y100 Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One holiday themed concert scheduled to take place today, December 19, at FLA Live Arena (formerly BB&T Center) in Sunrise, Florida, will not go on as planned.
SUNRISE, FL
Austin Chronicle

Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week

Ludacris may have been the one "doing a hundred on the highway," but in the early 2000s many hip-hop listeners were ceding the road to one Southern rapper above all others. Now as then, Paul Wall rhymes almost exclusively about zen and the art of car modification: tipped hydraulics, candy paint finishes, and subwoofer-shredding Screw tapes, with nary an expression of pity for any pedestrian blinded by the sunlight refracted from his signature $30,000 grillz.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Martina Mcbride
Person
Cole Swindell
Person
Tim Mcgraw
Person
Keith Urban
yoursun.com

Come listen to a concert 400 years in the making

SARASOTA — Key Chorale, the Suncoast’s premier symphonic chorus, presents two concert dates for “Choral Splendor in 40 Parts,” featuring more than 40 voices of the Chamber Singers and special guest Les Canards Chantants, a solo-voice ensemble specializing in music of the Renaissance. Founded in England...
MUSIC
Williamson Source

Christmas Trees Decorated by Country Music Artists on Display at Opryland

As part of Gaylord Opryland Resort’s 38th annual A Country Christmas event, Universal Music Group Nashville is hosting Parade of Trees, a display where their world-renowned artists have come together to showcase Christmas trees decorated by Grand Ole Opry members Alan Jackson, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, Josh Turner, Keith Urban, and Reba McEntire, along with Eric Church, George Strait, Luke Bryan, and Mickey Guyton.
MUSIC
JamBase

Tedeschi Trucks Band Adds February & March Concerts To 2022 Tour

Tedeschi Trucks Band continues to confirm details of new 2022 Tour dates. A February concert in Akron, Ohio and three-night March runs in Red Bank, New Jersey and Port Chester, New York are the latest additions to the trek. On February 1 the TTB will play Akron Civic Theatre in...
AKRON, OH
berkeleyhighjacket.com

Venues Must Prioritize Safety at Concerts

On November 5, the first day of Travis Scott’s music festival named Astroworld, a horrifying tragedy struck, leaving ten dead, hundreds injured, and many more traumatized. Fifty thousand devoted fans gathered in Houston, Texas, to see Scott and other musicians perform. The concert had been postponed due to COVID-19, so fans were incredibly excited to see Scott, their hometown hero. Their celebration turned to disaster as overcrowding and poor planning led to one of the worst tragedies in music history. Hundreds had rushed the gates, there was a shortage of merchandise that upset many fans, the venue was past capacity, and there was an overzealous energy in the crowd. Though the chief of police met with Scott in his dressing room before the concert to express his safety concerns, the day ended with 10 dead and many more injured.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#Classic Rock
nhpbs.org

Musicians unite to make concert tours more sustainable

From gas-guzzling tour buses to concession stands loaded with single-use plastic water bottles, concert tours aren’t exactly easy on the environment. But now, a movement to make touring more climate-friendly is empowering musicians to not only talk about issues like climate change, but actually take action. Tom Casciato reports on a non-profit working to turn the music industry green.
ADVOCACY
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Facebook
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
995qyk.com

Carrie Underwood’s New Vegas Outfit Is Dropping Jaws

Carrie Underwood posted a promo picture for her new Las Vegas residency that kicks off tonight (12/1) at Resorts World, and the outfit she’s wearing is quite revealing. Carrie is wearing a black see-through jumpsuit with her neckline showing almost to her belly button, and fans on Twitter are loving the look. One fan wrote in response, “I mean dayum girl slayyy!!!!” Another fan said, “When I tell you my jaw dropped… HOLY WOW.”
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Legendary Motown singer Wanda Young dead at 78

Wanda Young, singer in the Motown doo-wop girl group The Marvelettes, died earlier this month outside of Detroit. Young, 78, died Dec. 15 of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, her daughter Meta Ventress told The New York Times Saturday. Young replaced another singer in the Michigan group when Motown...
MUSIC
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Covered Song In Music History

Some of the most successful singers of all time did not begin their careers as singers. They started out as songwriters. Ed Sheeran wrote songs for others before he became a megastar. So did Katy Perry. On the other hand, some songwriters wrote songs for other artists throughout their careers. The Bee Gees did this […]
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Kelly Clarkson Stuns In Orange Gown & More Gorgeous Looks During Her Holiday Special

Kelly Clarkson is more than ready for the holidays. The host/singer extraordinaire wows in a number of stunning looks during her ‘When Christmas Comes Around’ special. Kelly Clarkson is getting into the Christmas spirit with her holiday special, Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around, which premieres December 1. This holiday spectacular will feature incredible performances, special guests, and more. The singer makes a number of amazing wardrobe changes throughout the special.
CELEBRITIES
94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

Portland, ME
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
657K+
Views
ABOUT

Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy