24 Must See Concert Tours Coming To New England In 2022

On November 5, the first day of Travis Scott’s music festival named Astroworld, a horrifying tragedy struck, leaving ten dead, hundreds injured, and many more traumatized. Fifty thousand devoted fans gathered in Houston, Texas, to see Scott and other musicians perform. The concert had been postponed due to COVID-19, so fans were incredibly excited to see Scott, their hometown hero. Their celebration turned to disaster as overcrowding and poor planning led to one of the worst tragedies in music history. Hundreds had rushed the gates, there was a shortage of merchandise that upset many fans, the venue was past capacity, and there was an overzealous energy in the crowd. Though the chief of police met with Scott in his dressing room before the concert to express his safety concerns, the day ended with 10 dead and many more injured.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 14 DAYS AGO