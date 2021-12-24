UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 24

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index is opened 0.1% higher on Friday.

* RECKITT: Reckitt Benckiser (RKT.L) said it will sell its E45 skincare brand and related sub-brands to Karo Pharma (KARO.ST) for 200 million pounds, as the British consumer goods maker shifts its focus to higher growth areas.

* RIO: Rio Tinto (RIO.L) plans to pause its lithium project in western Serbia after a municipality in the west of the country scrapped a plan to allocate land for the mine, the Beta news agency reported on Thursday, quoting the CEO of Rio's Serbian arm. read more

* HSBC: India's L&T Finance Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it is selling its mutual fund operations to HSBC Asset Management Private Ltd for $425 million in order to assist its lending business. read more

* METALS: Prices of industrial metals were mixed in rangebound Asian trading on Friday, as investors awaited fresh clues on how the rapidly-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant would affect global demand.

* OIL: Brent crude futures snapped a three-day rally on Friday in light holiday trading but the benchmark was still headed for a weekly gain, with the market focusing on next steps by OPEC+ and the impact of the Omicron variant.

* UK shares rose on Thursday as markets globally rallied following two research studies that suggested the effects of the Omicron coronavirus variant were less severe than the Delta variant. read more

Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru

